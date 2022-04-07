Athens Mayor Steve Patterson addressed Athens City Council Monday night concerning the lack of access to high-speed broadband internet in the city and Athens County.
Mayor Patterson shared with the council a broadband profile of Athens County, which he acquired at a Buckeye Hills Regional Council meeting.
“There are a couple notable things (for) council to ponder over.,” he said, adding that “52 percent of households, that is 13,788 households, in Athens County do not have access to the minimum broadband (speed) of FCC’s speed of 25 (Mpbs download) and three (Mpbs upload).”
He added that “29 percent or 7,709, households, in Athens County, (speeds) are below 10/1.”
“If you’re living through the digital economy, there is no way you’re going to be able to compete, in the digital economy, if your speeds are at those rates,” Patterson said.
“I know RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) and the $250 million coming from state is supposed to be the gap funding for ISP’s coming into areas are broadband deserts and that hopefully will be wonderful,” Patterson said. “But we’re looking at 81 percent of the populated area of Athens County, that is 402 (square) miles, (who) do not have access to 25/3.”
“To be able to effectively work in the broadband world and the digital economy, you have to have symmetrical 100 up and down,” Patterson said. “You’re hard-pressed to find that speed here in the city, without paying an exorbitant amount to have those speeds.”
Patterson said if you have three or four people in the same house trying to use the internet at the same time on 25/3, “Good luck. Some of you here tonight, you know the routine from the pandemic. When you have kids taking classes online, I’m trying to run the city and my wife was trying do her job online and inevitably one of us was going to get pushed off, because we just don’t have the bandwidth.”
The broadband profile also states there are 921 miles of unserved roads in Athens County. The estimated cost to run fiber to the homes located on those roads is 84.5 million dollars to the county and 23.7 million dollars to the internet provider, a total funding gap of 60.8 million dollars, which works out to be a 4,408 dollar gap per household.
Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 2 in May, which established the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program. The grants are designed to assist with infrastructure costs of projects and help build networks in areas the lack high speed internet access.
The grants will cover the “broadband funding gap,” which is the difference between the total amount of money a broadband provider calculates is necessary to construct the last mile of a specific broadband network and the total amount of money that the provider has determined is the maximum amount of money that is cost effective for the provider to invest in last mile construction for that network.
Eligible projects should provide service access of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to residences in areas that do not have a provider that can supply that speed. Areas that have less than 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload are considered unserved, areas that have between 10 Mbps and 25 Mbps download and 1 Mbps and 3 Mbps upload are considered ‘tier one’ areas.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley also addressed the need for high-speed internet access in southeastern Ohio and throughout the state, during an event where she unveiled her vision for southeastern Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.