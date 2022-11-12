Athens City Council is working on an ordinance that will help code enforcement officials make sure short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs and Vrbo, are safe.
The ordinance, which was set for a third reading, was amended and sent back for a first read during the city council’s meeting on Nov. 7.
As written, the proposed ordinance would have required a rental permit for all short-term rentals, which Council member Sarah Grace, who introduced the ordinance, said could be a problem.
”Currently the language of our our city code reads that all residential property within the city owned for rental purposes or occupied by a party other than the owner for a period of more than six months during any single calendar year, shall require a rental dwelling, short-term rental or rooming house permit from the Office of Code Enforcement,” Grace said. “The purpose of this ordinance is to address an issue that the Office of Code Enforcement has experienced in which short-term rental properties that are being advertised and are being rented out for a period of less than six months.
”And therefore the owners are not getting the permit because they believe they are exempt from it,” she continued. “So the proposal was to just strike the language for a period of more than six months during any, any single calendar year.”
Without that time reference, it would require that all residential property within the city owned for rental purposes or occupied by someone other than the owner will be required to have a permit.
Grace said she felt the change is overly broad and could be misinterpreted under future administrations.
Mayor Steve Patterson suggested changing the language to include a phrase indicating that anyone who collects rent from a short-term dwelling will need to apply for a permit. Council approved the amended version with Patterson’s Suggested change.
Grace said she wanted to the have Code Enforcement Director David Riggs look at the amended ordinance to see if it meets his agency’s needs. City Council will take the ordinance up for second reading at its next regular meeting, and may suspend the rules to pass it then.
In other matters, city council tabled three ordinances that pertained to a proposed New Year’s Eve Passion Works Studio Community Festival.
According to Council President Chris Knisely, the organizers cancelled the festival.
If Passion Works plans to host the event next year, it can be added to the ordinance council approves annual for all the road closures for festivals it knows will be held through the calendar year, Councilmember Jeff Risner, who introduced the ordinances, said.
Prior to the meeting, city council participated in a fair-housing training workshop. Sean Brooks, Hocking Athens Perry Community Action community development manager, talked about fair housing, gave examples of discriminatory practices and answers council members questions.
Also passed in third reading were:
- An ordinance that rezones the Madison Heights minor subdivision, on the corner of East State Street and Madison Avenue. As previously reported, the developers requested the zoning be changed from allowing a single-family dwelling per parcel to allowing either a one- or two-family dwelling.
- An ordinance that issues $300,000 in notes by the city to pay down the cost of a fire truck and related equipment.
- An ordinance that amends the 2022 appropriation ordinance.
- An ordinance that authorized preliminary engineering services for the Uptown Improvements Project.
Council will hold a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, located on third floor of the city building on East Washington Street.
