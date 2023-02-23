Athens City Council unanimously passed an ordinance in first reading that will allow the city to claim funds from the national opioid settlement that have been reached with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
The ordinance was approved at the Feb. 20 meeting held at council chambers, located on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
According to the settlement website, Ohio is receiving $829 million in settlement funds over an 18 year period. The city of Athens has been allotted $141,181.99 to be paid out over the course of 18 years, according to the settlement website.
Council President Chris Knisely said the ordinance had to be approved so the city could get its portion of the settlement.
Related to the issue of drug usage in the City of Athens, Mayor Steve Patterson recently attending the Ohio Mayor's Alliance meeting in Columbus.
He noted that the Ohio Opiate Education Alliance gave an interesting presentation and he encouraged all council members to visit beatthestigma.org online for information.
"I'm taking that challenge, and as we move forward, probably what you may be seeing in the future is a pledge for us to honor Beat the Stigma when it comes to people who are struggling with addictions of different types as well as individuals with mental health issues," Patterson said. "I'm just gonna encourage council to take a look at that."
Also recently, the city requested a copy of the flavored-tobacco ordinance from Columbus. Council member Grace received that copy, after she and the Athens County-City Health Department, expressed interest in the measure.
The ordinance amends Columbus City Codes to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco and to provide for civil penalties. The ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, allowing businesses to transition their stock and mitigate the economic impacts of the sales prohibition, according to the document.
"In talking with Jack Pepper at the health department, he said he and Dr. Dick Gaskill both agreed that they would support something, if the city were to choose to take up something similar to what Columbus has been able to accomplish, when it comes to selling flavored tobacco products, which I would hope that we all recognize is something that is certainly attractive to younger individuals," Patterson said. "And I believe it poses a significant health concern when it comes to our youth and adults."
City Council will meet in committees on at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
