The City of Athens extended the public comment period for West Union Street Improvements Project to Sept. 19.
According to the city’s website, the project’s purpose is to improve safety conditions, intersections and accessibility. The project will also include improvements to city-owned water, sanitary, and storm utilities. The project limits are between the Ohio Route 682 Bridge and the South Shafer Street Intersection.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the project will include some widening of West Union Street. An extension of Herrold Avenue to West State Street is also proposed.
According to the city’s website, changes made since the project was first introduced include crosswalk and sidewalk improvements at the West Union Street and South Shafer Street intersection, but a roundabout at the intersection is no longer proposed.
The alignment of the Herrold Avenue extension to West State Street has been revised to route it through city property, near West State Street park. A sidewalk would be build along Herrold Avenue, according to the plans.
Sanitary sewer improvements from Shafer Street to Depot Street are no longer proposed as part of the project.
“We’ve had to kind of scale this project back a bit,” Mayor Steve Patterson said during his Thursday press conference.
Besides these changes, the project includes sidewalk along West Union Street, along the side where Seaman’s Supermarket is. That sidewalk will connect with a proposed bike path spur that leads to the Hockhocking Arena Bikeway.
In June, the Ohio University Board of Trustees approved a roadway easement requisition along West Union Street by the City of Athens for the construction of this bike path spur.
Public comments are mostly favorable of the project. Among those anonymously given include:
- “I like the sidewalks, buffer, roundabout, cut-through roads. Don’t like bike lane in road – dangerous. Give it separation or create shared-use.”
- “Very pleased to hear of efforts to preserve trees both on Herrold Ave. on the changes made to Union. Overall appears to be a positive place for park users and area residents.”
- “Creating a second entrance into the West State ball fields will significantly improve traffic in/out of the complex. It will also improve safety by creating fewer backlogs during baseball season.”
The city received $1,976,963 from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the project. ODOT estimates the project’s construction cost to be $6.6 million. The end of construction is projected to be the fall of 2023.
Comments may be submitted until midnight Sept. 17. to 30 Curran Drive, Athens Ohio, 45701 or via email to epwsupport@ci.athens.oh.us.
“Take advantage, voice your opinion or whatever,” Patterson said. “Make sure you do it by Sept. 17.
For project information, contact City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
An exhibit of the proposed construction limits for the project is available at https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/10116/PID-108672_Revised-Construction-Limits online.
