The Athens mayoral race in 2015 was uncontested.
The 2019 race is proving to be anything but. Incumbent Democrat Steve Patterson and independent challenger Damon Krane met for a spirited forum Tuesday evening at the Athens Public Library.
For the sitting mayor, Tuesday marked a chance to detail his experience in public service and hopes for re-election. He acknowledged some failings and lessons from his first term, outlined various local endorsements and offered plans for local growth — from the economy to infrastructure.
For the challenger, the forum was a chance to introduce his platform to a wider audience.
Krane has been sharply critical of Mayor Patterson on social media and on his campaign website, and did not shy away from pointedly attacking the mayor Tuesday on subjects like campaign finance and local housing regulations.
Krane, who identifies as a democratic socialist, has based much of his mayoral campaign on the topic of housing quality and tenants’ rights. His plan, dubbed “Operation Slumlord Smackdown,” calls for strengthening the local housing regulations and their enforcement through hiring more code officers to conduct housing inspections.
To Krane, all roads lead to this central issue. The candidates were asked about the recent climate change march and how the city could reduce its carbon footprint; Krane said an improved housing code could include mandating weatherization standards to save tenants from large utility bills and to help the environment. Asked about increasing income tax dollars, Krane argued a “lax” approach to prosecuting violating landlords is hurting city revenue. On infrastructure, he said increased housing code enforcement would off-set spending toward local projects.
More broadly, Krane sees the municipal status quo as disproportionately favored toward wealthier residents, landlords and business owners — from city spending and taxation to community policing.
Patterson, meanwhile, made the case for re-election by touting his “proven track record” of working for all Athens residents. He called himself “a community builder.”
There were some areas of agreement — both support a plastic bag ban and see short-term rentals like bed and breakfasts as an avenue for revenue growth.
Still, their differences in policy and style were evident at the library forum, with Krane in particular drawing a pointed distinction between himself and the incumbent.
To grow, or not to grow
The League of Women Voters of Athens County, which hosts these annual public forums, kept the event humming with an array of questions submitted by the audience, which was at full capacity.
In many instances, Patterson took his time in answering these inquiries and drew upon his time as mayor. Krane was more philosophical in his approach, though no less blunt in his rebukes.
Take local growth. One question noted the trend of East State Street expansion and subsequent traffic congestion, asking the candidates to describe a “model of development” they see for the future of Athens.
Patterson agreed that East State Street has just about reached the limit of its expansion, though he suggested some housing could be built on the “uphill side.”
Patterson referred to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, and said he sees potential growth in the southwest part of Athens and the “Route 50 corridor.” There is available space in those areas, the mayor said, and developers would not have to contend much with flooding.
Krane replied that Patterson suffers from an “Edifice Complex,” defined as having a psychological desire to build. The challenger said there is no need to develop Athens further and that local officials should instead be focused on improving existing assets. He mentioned as an example the Baileys Trail System, the plan to build 88 miles of mountain bike trail in the Wayne National Forest. The City of Athens is a partner in this project.
“Rather than building a $12 million new bike trail when we’ve got a wonderful bike trail in our community, I am interested in improving the lives of our residents,” Krane said. “I am interested in beautification projects that happen in peoples’ living rooms and their bedrooms and their showers. I am interested in enforcing our housing code. That’s the kind of infrastructure and beautification that I’m most focused on.”
A question about how the candidates would work to keep Athens from suffering a potential “economic downturn” led to a similar exchange.
“One of the things we need to do is diversify our local economy,” Patterson answered.
The mayor pointed to resources like the Athens County Economic Development Council and the Appalachian Regional Commission, which he said can provide financial help to businesses that can demonstrate local employment growth. The Baileys Trail System would bring in an “influx of tourists” and become a “game changer for not only Athens but for the county,” Patterson added.
Krane replied: “I think we have plenty of tourism assets here and money is better spent better promoting them than to never-endingly keep building new things.”
Krane then noted his experience as president of the Athens Mobile Vending Association, referencing several uptown businesses that have closed this year. He said commercial landlords are “banking on naive newcomers” in leasing pricy uptown spaces, and that the city should be doing more to promoting alternative businesses like food carts. Krane himself operates the Hot Potato Food Truck in town.
More Q & A
The League allows each participating news outlet to ask the candidates a question. The Messenger asked about local safety concerns, particularly in the west side, and what ideas the candidates had to improve safety in town.
Patterson said the city should work to take ownership of local streetlights (they are owned by AEP) and equip brighter LED lighting. He mentioned his involvement with the West Side Community Association to discuss safety issues “as a collective.”
Krane said lower-income communities like the west side can suffer from “over policing and oftentimes harassment” in such areas.
“I think that’s something we need to address if folks don’t trust the police to even report the crimes that are occurring there,” Krane said.
Here are some further questions and a summation of the candidates’ responses:
In light of recent reports of sexual assaults, what can be done to increase accountability for offenders?
Krane: The city should do more to listen to survivor advocates and train those receiving assault reports to be trauma informed and know how to adequately respond to them.
Patterson: The city should work closely with partners at Ohio University and the National Association of Social Workers to encourage victims to have rape kit tests conducted to allow law enforcement to properly investigate.
How can the city reduce its carbon energy footprint and be more sustainable?
Patterson: City residents voted in favor of the carbon fee ballot initiative, and funding will begin next year toward installing solar panels to government buildings. The city has big plans for what will soon be powering the community center, the wastewater treatment center and other local buildings.
Krane: Capitalism is ecologically unsustainable. By strengthening our housing code to include insulation and better weatherization standards, tenants will not have to pay large utility bills and shrink the city’s carbon footprint at the same time.
What do you understand as being the needs of community members in each of the various neighborhoods in Athens?
Krane: You see “local traffic only” signs and speed bumps in the east side, but a deplorable state of sidewalks on the west side and a lack of code enforcement for renters across the city. The city government devotes a disproportionate amount of attention to more affluent residents and neighborhoods. I would reverse that approach and focus more on those who are struggling.
Patterson: In campaigning around Athens, I hear on the south side issues of water and sewer line breaks; on the north side, there are terrain and slippage issues, along with street maintenance concerns; on the west side, I hear safety concerns, though I do hear about safety everywhere. I try to pass along issues to other city departments to get them fixed.
How should public transit be funded? If a countywide transit sales tax were on the ballot, would you support it?
Patterson: As the county seat, it is important that public transit be made available connecting Athens with the rest of the county. The newly-expanded Route 7 line from Athens to Nelsonville and Albany is a positive step. I would support the sales tax to have improved transportation around the county to help provide access with jobs, services and healthcare.
Krane: I applaud the mayor’s work on public transit and would want to continue that effort if I were elected mayor. The expansion should not be funded through a sales tax. Sales taxes are regressive and place disproportionate taxation on lower-income residents. It should be funded through a progressive tax.
Would you support a proposal to disarm the Athens Police Department?
Krane: In general, America should move away from its model of policing. We should move toward disarming and defunding police departments. Some might consider me an anti-law enforcement candidate, but I am in favor of enforcing the housing code, and you do not need a gun to do that.
Patterson: Krane’s view is utopian. The cops should continue to be issued firearms to help in necessary situations like the recent shootings in Dayton.
What are some creative solutions you propose to stimulate the economy? How will you motivate recent graduates to seek work and build a family in Athens?
Patterson: The city is exploring ways to turn the Athens Armory into a shared community space, or a co-working space. There is a shortage of available, affordable work space. The city should work with partners at Ohio University to make Athens be considered a “tech city.”
Krane: The city should take advantage of its proximity to Hocking Hills and the existing assets, like natural beauty, outdoor recreation, a thriving arts/music scene, a nationally-renowned food/beverage scene and free cultural programming. Athens should be promoted as a weekend destination to Ohioans, OU students’ parents and to other tourists to bring in money.
Looking ahead
The Athens County League of Women Voters has nine more candidate forums scheduled in October. The next is for Federal Hocking School Board and Rome Twp. Trustee candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Federal Hocking High School.
The next Athens forum is for City Council’s At-Large candidates — Sarah Grace, Peter Kotses, Patrick McGee, Beth Clodfelter, Ellie Hamrick and Chris Monday. This forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Community Center.
