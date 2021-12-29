NELSONVILLE — At a Nelsonville City Council meeting on Monday, the city manager defended hiring a police officer under investigation for the death of a city resident and criticized The Athens Messenger’s reporting on the subject.
Monday’s meeting saw multiple tense exchanges between City Manager Scott Frank and council member Elizabeth Jones related to Jones’ comments in the Messenger’s Dec. 17 article on the hiring of Nelsonville Police Department Officer Cecil Morrison.
During the meeting, Frank also accused council member Greg Smith, who was absent, of running “straight to the media” with information about Morrison’s hire “to create chaos.”
On July 27, while employed at Hocking College, Morrison shot and killed Nelsonville resident Michael Whitmer after being called to support NPD’s response to a reported domestic disturbance. Whitmer was apparently attempting to flee the police in his vehicle with his four-year-old child visible in the back seat. Morrison’s ricocheting bullets injured NPD Officer K.J. Tracy.
Morrison was hired onto the NPD on Oct. 12.
“False information”
During the city manager’s report at Monday’s meeting, Frank said, “There was an article put in The Athens Messenger… that put out a lot of false information, that said that we hired — ‘we’ meaning ‘me’ — that I hired a police officer without council approval. That is a 100% false statement.”
Frank proceeded to play a recorded segment of an Aug. 9 council meeting during which city council passed an ordinance in part granting Frank the authority to “hire a conditional provisional officer immediately.” Frank said he played that section of the meeting “just to clear the record.”
In its Dec. 17 article on the hire of NPD Officer Cecil Morrison, the Messenger reported, “In a departure from previous city practice, the hire was made without public approval from Nelsonville City Council.”
A subsequent section of the same story went into greater detail about the hiring process, noting that ordinances apparently related to the hiring were passed by council at meetings on Aug. 9 and Oct. 11 but that Morrison was not mentioned by name at either meeting.
Details concerning the discussion of the Aug. 9 ordinance were added to the story less than two hours after the story initially appeared online and before the story went to print.
The article referenced council’s recent approval of police officers and firefighters appointed by name, including a temporary provisional firefighter.
At Monday’s meeting, Frank said Morrison’s name was mentioned in emails to city council.
City Council President Tony Dunfee likewise told the Messenger after the meeting, “I believe his name was mentioned in emails.”
From both Dunfee and Frank, the Messenger requested copies of all emails to council members which mentioned Morrison by name prior to his hiring. While Dunfee replied to the message, neither Dunfee nor Frank provided emails by press time.
The Messenger has also submitted a public records request for all communication with and among council members related to Morrison’s hiring.
Smith told the Messenger, “There was no name ever mentioned at [the Aug. 9 and Oct. 11] meetings to appoint anybody. And as far as I’m concerned, this is just an effort to confuse the public and to hide things from them.”
Asked after Monday’s meeting to explain in more detail what “false information” was included in the Messenger’s Dec. 17 article, Frank said, “I have already said all I am going to say.”
Tense moments
Jones was quoted in the Dec. 17 article saying she was unaware that Morrison had been hired. Jones also said it would be “atypical” for the city to hire a temporary police officer without council publicly approving the officer by name.
At Monday’s meeting, Jones and Frank spoke multiple times of Jones’ comments in the article.
After Frank played a portion of the Aug. 9 meeting, Jones said, “Let me just say this to clarify: The question that I was asked when the Messenger called me…was Cecil Morrison, if his name was brought up before council. That was the question I was asked.”
Frank said, “And you had more than one email with his name on it.”
“Not that I’m aware of,” Jones said. “But I’ve been very busy. And I said to [Messenger Assistant Editor Dani Kington], I could have missed it. I even said I missed a meeting. Maybe it happened then. I don’t know. That’s what I said.”
Frank said, “So this has created a significant amount of undue, unnecessary drama on the city side, but that’s fine. False story. Poor reporting. Whatever.”
Jones was present for both the Aug. 9 and Oct. 11 meetings.
After the city manager’s report concluded, the council entered an executive session. From roughly 20 feet down the hall and with the door to the council chambers closed, Frank and Jones could be heard exchanging several comments about the Messenger’s Dec. 17 article with voices raised.
During the exchange, Frank loudly criticized Jones’ role in the story. Jones is the only woman on city council.
Immediately after the executive session concluded, the meeting adjourned. Jones was the first member to leave (due to a family commitment) but stopped to talk to the Messenger, appearing visibly shaken.
When asked if she stood by her previous comment that it was ‘atypical’ for the city to hire Morrison without an appointment by name approved by council, Jones paused for more than seven seconds and said, “I don’t know.”
When asked to clarify, Jones said, “I’ve only been doing this for a year, so I guess I don’t know. I don’t know if it was atypical or not. You’d have to ask somebody with more experience than me.”
Jones was appointed to Nelsonville City Council in July 2020, according to a City of Nelsonville blog post.
Jones said she would have liked the city to share Morrison’s name publicly at a city council meeting, but added, “I don’t think it was nefarious. I don’t think there was any ill intent.”
Charter questions
The Messenger’s Dec. 17 article referenced Section §6.08.01 of the Nelsonville City Charter which states in part, “The appointment and removal of all members of the Division of Police, excluding the appointment of the Chief of Police, shall be made by the Manager with approval of the majority of Council.”
Jones told the Messenger after Monday’s meeting that she believes Morrison’s hiring was legitimate under the charter.
“They totally did something within their rights,” Jones said. “We approved them to hire, we had lost an officer in a tragic accident. We needed to hire somebody to fill that role.”
NPD Officer Scott Dawley died on Aug. 3 this year in a three-vehicle collision.
Dunfee agreed the hire was valid under the charter and also invoked Dawley’s death and the Aug. 9 ordinance.
“By the ordinance we approved, it allowed [Scott Frank] to hire a temporary hire,” Dunfee said. “This is kind of a weird thing that we went through, with losing a police officer. It was kind of an emergency thing.”
Smith said he disagrees with that assessment.
“When you make an appointment, you state the name and say, ‘I want to appoint [a specific individual] as a police officer,’” Smith said. “At that point, there’s a motion made to accept that appointment, and it’s voted on, and that’s required by the section of the charter that you had in the article. That didn’t happen.”
Smith voted to approve the Aug. 9 ordinance, but said the ordinance alone was insufficient grounds to actually bring Morrison onto the police force.
“There’s no way to get around the charter provision that says ‘all appointments’ — and ‘appointment’ is actually putting up a certain person, not something generic,” Smith added. “There was no reason for [Frank] not to come back to council and say ‘I want to appoint Cecil Morrison,’ and then have a discussion about it.”
Morrison started work with the NPD more than two months after the Aug. 9 ordinance was adopted.
Smith’s role
At Monday’s meeting, Frank said, “The council member who is not here tonight (Greg Smith) continues to go on about this….Yes, we have hired Mr. Morrison temporarily. That council member, or really any council member, can take action and change any of that at any point. So Mr. Smith is more than welcome to come change any of that.”
Smith said he does not have the authority to take action to remove Morrison from the NPD under the charter, referencing Section §5.05, which states in part, “Neither the Council nor any of its members shall in any manner dictate the appointment or removal of any administrative officers or employees whom the City Manager or any of his subordinates are empowered to appoint, unless otherwise provided by this Charter.”
Frank accused Smith of sharing information about the hire of Morrison with the media and the public.
“He got the [police department] timesheets and took the timesheets — because he was looking for that name — and he ran to the Messenger with it,” Frank said. “He didn’t come to me and try to discuss it. He didn’t go to any of you to try and discuss it. No.
“He ran straight to the media to create chaos, when he had the authority as a council person to come here and take care of it. He is clearly not on Team Nelsonville. Rather, just creating a spectacle is what he does, and turning council against council, and it is again creating unnecessary work.”
According to copies of emails Smith provided to the Messenger, Smith received police department timesheets including Morrison’s name on Dec. 1. Smith said he did not expect to see Morrison’s name on the timesheets and had requested them for a separate reason.
During the city manager’s report on Monday, Frank also briefly mentioned other concerns with Smith.
Frank said Smith has targeted him by sharing his personal information with “people that I went to church with as a child,” has not signed the council’s code of conduct, makes “personal attacks” against other council members and uses “city resources as a game” by reporting “code offenses on other council members.” Frank claimed Smith has reported these violations despite a “green turtle” sandbox lying in the backyard of “the house where his wife lives” for multiple years and tree branches “that have been there for well over a year.”
As the Messenger reported, Smith has been removed from Nelsonville City Council three times in 2021 after other council members determined he did not actually reside in Nelsonville but rather lives in neighboring Washington County. Smith’s most recent return to council followed his reelection in November, and council is currently working to remove him a fourth time.
Smith’s fourth removal proceedings were originally scheduled for this week but have been tentatively rescheduled for Jan. 12 because Smith requested a public hearing, according to Dunfee.
Next steps
Morrison began work with the NPD on Oct. 12 as a temporary provisional officer, pending his completion of the civil service exam. Morrison — who, according to NPD Chief of Police Scott Fitch, was placed on administrative duties at Hocking College as a result of the July 27 shooting — is now serving on active duty with the NPD.
On Monday, Jones clarified with Fitch that temporary appointments last six month before they become permanent. Fitch said Morrison will complete the civil service exam before six months have elapsed.
Frank previously told the Messenger he would need to seek council’s approval to hire Morrison permanently should Morrison pass the civil service exam.
An investigation into Morrison’s conduct was completed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and is currently under review by County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn (Dunfee’s brother-in-law). Blackburn has three options: decline to indict, send the case to a special prosecutor or take the case to a grand jury.
