Lacey Rogers serves as the City of Athens diversity equity, inclusion and accessibility/training coordinator. In the role, Rogers will coordinate and support DEIA efforts and will be primary contact point for accessibility programs.
Lacey Rogers recently began serving as the City of Athens' first diversity equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA)/training coordinator.
Rogers started her role on Sept. 13. The position will coordinate and support DEIA efforts in recruitment, employment and training and will be the primary point of contact for accessibility programs.
Rogers brings a large scope of education and experience to the city.
The Cincinnati native has called Athens home for the last 16 years. Rogers is a three-time Ohio University graduate holding a Bachelor of Arts in Women’s and Gender Studies, a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communications in Commercial Photography, a Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health and Rehabilitation Counseling and a Master of Public Administration, a press release said.
Rogers also brings substantial relevant experiences in the realm of community-oriented DEI work to the position. She facilitates local implicit bias trainings and antiracist book clubs. She teaches the elective course at Athens High School entitled “Exploring Race, Antiracism and Equity Together.”
She also is a member of the Athens Community Relations Commission, which focuses on efforts to make Athens a safe, supportive, diverse and inclusive place for all.
Rogers previously worked as a licensed professional counselor at Hopewell Health Centers, where she primarily worked with LGBTQ+-identified youth and adults. She also has experience with the City of Athens as the program organizer for the PRISM LGBTQ+ Youth Art Program. This program provides a weekly safe space for LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 12-18 to meet with other LGBTQ+ youth, create art, learn important skills and provide a network of support. This program takes place at Arts West.
In 2021, the City of Athens embarked on a racial equity journey by partnering with the National League of Cities (NLC), Race, Equity and Leadership (REAL) department.
"The city began this journey to recognize and address the disparities in outcomes that exist amongst those we serve," the press release said. "We are hopeful that our staff will engage in a comprehensive racial equity journey that consists of workshops and community engagement. Lacey will be instrumental in this work."
