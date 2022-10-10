Lacey Rogers

Lacey Rogers serves as the City of Athens diversity equity, inclusion and accessibility/training coordinator. In the role, Rogers will coordinate and support DEIA efforts and will be primary contact point for accessibility programs.

 Submitted photo

Lacey Rogers recently began serving as the City of Athens' first diversity equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA)/training coordinator.

