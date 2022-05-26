Resources offered through Ohio University’s LGBT Center and the City of Athens can help people and businesses make a genuine commitment to inclusiveness, says Micah McCarey, center director and city council member.
The city’s Community Relations Commission is one resource that acts like a diversity and inclusion arm of the city, he said.
“It empowers volunteers to try to help the community heal when there are tensions and different perspectives clashing. It helps to make everyone feel their viewpoint is confirmed,” McCarey said.
CRC and the LGBT Center offers access to resources on the LGBTQ+ community. The center itself often offers free training for businesses and community members to learn basic terminology and ways to support such individuals.
One way OU LGBT Center can help inclusivity is through conducting training for whose want to learn basic terminology and support strategies, McCarey said.
One example is when the center held a training session at an Athens apartment complex for its employees. While their services are free, the center encourages donations to help support its work when working outside of the university, McCarey said.
“Part of our mission is to serve the community. We recognize that students sometimes live out in the community, like in apartments,” he said. “It’s important for managers and owners to prioritize training opportunities on diversity and inclusion.”
Both groups can offer information about various LGBTQ+ terms, including transmisogyny, a term intersecting oppressions and discriminations of transphobia and misogyny, according to University of California — Santa Barbara.
According to the UC-Santa Barbara’s website, “Transmisogyny was coined by Julia Serano, author of ‘Whipping Girl’ and trans activist. Serano proposes that transmisogyny is based on the assumption that femininity is worth less than masculinity, and that femaleness exists in the service of maleness. By coining transmisogyny, Serano recognizes intersectionality. While transphobia and misogyny impact many people’s lives, these oppressions compound and join together. Thus, someone who holds both the identity of trans and womanhood/femininity is affected by these oppressions simultaneously. By understanding this intersection, people can better understand the origins and the effects of transmisogyny.”
“Not many people were introduced to it during their K-12, school experience,” he said. “We also help them get their heads around the notion that there isn’t just two genders. … Once people understand the diversity of identities, we work to cultivate empathy and respect. We help them cultivate a means of demonstrating support for people in that community.”
Some of those exercises include talking about things a person can do when someone comes to them. “We show people how you can be confirming and respect their confidentiality,” McCarey said. “We talk about how much difference it can make for a prospective resident of an apartment complex to see a symbol communicating the staff’s commitment to inclusion, like a Safe Zone sign or a sign saying they respect all walks of life.”
Citizens can use the City of Athens website or app to report discrimination at city businesses, restaurants, etc.
“You can report on anything from a pothole to businesses not doing well with inclusivity,” McCarey said. “Those reports go to the ACRC, which will contact businesses to offer a conversation to connect them with mediation parties or other resources. We can say, ‘Hey, did you know if you want to learn how to make your business more affirming of people with different backgrounds, here are the resources.’”
In other cases, the commission can suggest pursuing investigation through the police department if the discrimination is legally considered a hate crime.
Another way to address discrimination within the city is through its homepage, https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/ . McCarey says that users can click on “How do I?” in the website menu, then click on “report a problem.” One of the categories someone can choose is “discrimination.”
“When someone shares their community concerns with us, we work on trying to improve everyone’s experience,” he said.
Regardless of how the problem is approached, there has to be a genuine commitment to establish an inclusive mindset, McCarey said.
“You have to educate your staff. We’re very fortunate that we work with so many groups that can do training,” he said. “We do it for free because we recognize that it takes the work to happen in all areas of society to uplift the community as a whole.”
The center can also facilitate dialogue in the form of mediation.
“Like a message to your community, when you make a commitment to inclusivity, it has to be genuine,” McCarey said.
OU’s LGBT Center is at Baker University Center, room 354. It can be reached by calling 740-593-0239.
