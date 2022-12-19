The City of Athens was recognized for its clean energy efforts Friday in Columbus.
Power a Clean Future, aided by the Ohio Mayors Alliance, hosted Clean Energy Awards luncheon at the Athletic Club of Columbus.
The city received the Clean Energy Innovator Award. It recognized the city as having the lowest greenhouse gas emission in the state and having the nation’s first carbon fee, according to Mark Evans, campaign director at Power Clean Future Ohio.
Mayor Steve Patterson said that without Power a Clean Future, the city’s efforts in using clean energy would have been longer and “probably a bit more difficult journey.”
In 2014, Athens became one of the charter members of Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council.
“Through our work with SOPEC, we became one of the first CCAs to have a 100% green product to where all the residents in the city of Athens and other cities and villages that were a part of SOPEC also experienced that 100% green product,” he said of the city’s Community Choice Aggregation.
“In 2018, city residents passed a ballot initiative that passed by a landslide on the ballot to where the citizens came out and spoke and said ‘Yes, we are willing to pay 20 cents per kilowatt hour, which generates about $100,000 annually for municipal solar projects in the city of Athens, which is a wonderful thing,” Patterson said.
Some of the funds from that carbon fee will be used in the city’s upcoming solar project that will install solar panels at the East State Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, Athens Community Center and the Athens City Pool. The treatment plant and community center are the city’s top energy users, Patterson said.
Currently, Lacey Rogers, the city’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility/training coordinator, participates in Power a Clean Future’s equity program. The fully funded in-kind grant program provides a group of city leaders and staff the chance to engage with one another on the issues of racial equity, access to resources and representation.
Including a greenhouse gas inventory when working on a project has been “the real game-changer for the city,” Patterson said. Someone from Power a Clean Future suggested it.
In 2019, the city conducted a greenhouse gas inventory of the city in partnership with Power a Clean Future Ohio.
The report, authored by Jon-Paul D’Adversa of Unpredictable City, estimated the net total carbon output of the city and concluded that Athens is one of the lowest producers of greenhouse gases in Ohio and the United States.
The city output of 5.3 metric tons per-capita outperforms the national and state averages of 19.9 and 21.2 metric tons respectively, according to a press release.
The greenhouse gas inventory can be found at ci.athens.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/10280/FINAL-City-of-Athens-OH-GHG-Inventory online.
Besides the Clean Energy Innovator Award, the city, along with Athens County, received the Clean Energy Communities and Climate Action Communities awards.
Power a Clean Future Ohio has 41 members. According to its website, it empowers local leaders with tools and resources to create and implement carbon reduction plans.
While the City of Athens has the lowest carbon emissions in the state and outpaces the national average, Athens still has some work to do, Patterson said.
“We need to get to zero,” he said. “We just got our new electric bus. It’s kind of a pilot project looking to transition all of the transit system to electric buses.”
The city also is working with Enterprise Truck Fleet at studying its police and fleet inventory and possibly changing it all to electric vehicles within the next year or two, Patterson said.
