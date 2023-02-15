While the situation in East Palestine is a devastating ecological disaster affecting air and water quality around eastern Ohio, the City of Athens well fields are safe and have additional measures in place to continue to provide clean, safe drinking water for residents even if a disaster were to strike in Athens.


Andy Stone, PE, is the City of Athens safety service director.

