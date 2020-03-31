In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the City of Athens will soon be issuing citations to anyone in violation of social distancing orders.
The decision was made by Mayor Steve Patterson after the city police had to shut down house parties in the city on Saturday evening.
“As we move forward we will be issuing citations for any gatherings of 10 or more people,” Patterson said.
In addition the city has officially closed all city basketball courts, skateboard parks, tennis courts and playground equipment. Patterson notes that the parks themselves are still open for residents to enjoy so long as they follow social distancing rules of no more than 10 people together and staying six feet apart from others while in public.
Despite the parties over the weekend, Patterson is pleased with the way city residents are responding to the orders.
“I’m really proud of the citizens of Athens,” Patterson said. “I think people are responding really well.”
