City of Athens residents are allowed to place an unlimited amount of trash bags at the curb on their regular trash pickup days between April 17-21 at no additional cost.
Place trash out for collection before 7 a.m. on collection day. If residents have larger items to be hauled, they may also be placed at the curb during the week without calling to arrange for pick-up. However, standard special haul minimum charge of $15.75 per cubic yard will apply.
Building materials, tires and liquids will not be accepted at curbside, according to a press release.
If you have yard waste for disposal, call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-592-3343 for normal pick-up.
Dumpsters will be available at the service garage, 387 W. State St., for scrap metal and trash. Construction debris will not be accepted. Residents may deposit large items and scrap metal in these containers between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, without charge. Bring a photo ID or copy of your utility bill showing your address to verify that you are a resident of Athens.
For information, contact David Riggs, director of Development and Code Enforcement at (740) 592-3306.
Athens Hocking Solid Waste District will host a spring recycling day for all city and Athens County residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Most items will be accepted for free for recycling including e-waste, appliances, batteries, household goods/furniture and more. Additional hard to recycle items will be accepted for a fee including tires (50 cents without rims or $4 with rims).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.