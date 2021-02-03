The City of Athens unveiled a new app this week that expands residents’ ability to report issues in the city, and get notifications when they are fixed.
The app, Athens Ohio City Source, will be a way for people to identify issues in the city and notify the appropriate department, Deputy Service Safety Director Andrew Chiki said. And more, it will direct the complaint to the responsible department and place it in their queue.
“Our intent is to make it as simple as possible for residents to express concerns about issues they see around town,” Chiki said. “It's going to be much quicker for us to respond to those issues if they are reported rather than discovered by some city employee.”
The app can be used to report issues like graffiti, damaged road signs, potholes, or broken parking meters. Athens Ohio City Source can also be used for a variety of other requests such as street maintenance, street light requests or damaged trees.
Scott Thompson, director of the Government Channel, said the app uses GPS to locate precisely where the issue is to save time on locating the issue off of a description. The app also allows you to upload pictures or videos to accompany your request.
Although there was an app in the past, it was no longer supported with current platforms, so the city upgraded the app. Thompson also said the new service was easy to use, both for residents and for city departments that handle these issues.
After you submit for service, he said, a resident would get notifications when their service has been processed, and then again when the issue has been handled.
To give an example of how easy the service was, Thompson said his daughter downloaded the app and was able to report an icy sidewalk while walking home from school.
“I guess that is just a testament to how easy that was,” Thompson said,
Thompson also said he believes the new app will be a beneficial service to Athens residents.
“It provides just another service for the community to have positive interactions with the city, or get things fixed or draw attention to an item,” Thompson said.
Athens city residents can also visit https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/Concern to report an issue using the online version of Athens Ohio City Source.
Athens Ohio City Source is available for free using the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
