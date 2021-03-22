Nelsonville expects a windfall of cash from coronavirus stimulus money, totaling approximately $1 million, the city auditor told The Athens Messenger.
Taylor Sappington, the Nelsonville city auditor, told The Athens Messenger that the Ohio Municipal League provided the city with an estimate of $1 million in coronavirus stimulus money coming directly to the city.
The recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden this month, provides $350 billion for states, territories, tribal governments, cities, and counties “to mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from the public health emergency.” According to Harvard University, this means replenishing lost revenue, restore local services, and rehire state and local workers laid off in the past year, according to Harvard University.
“Places like this have needed help for a long time and it’s nice to see some incoming and folks putting their money where their mouth is instead of empty promises,” Sappington said.
States and municipalities also benefited from $150 billion in federal assistance provided in last year’s CARES Act, the first stimulus package, and federal assistance to Medicaid (although few cities were eligible to receive this assistance).
Sappington said the city received around 300,000 through the CARES Act and even that was a major influx of money for Nelsonville.
“It’s humongous, we were thrilled with the CARES Act last year,” Sappington said. “This will be over three times that amount.”
Sappington said after reviewing the language of the act, he believes the parameters for spending the money are quite broad, and hopes to use the sum to improve some capital projects.
“It will come with fewer restrictions, meaning it won’t have to go directly to COVID,” Sappington said.
Sappington and City Manager Scott Frank said the city plans to spend the estimated $1 million on improving the utility department, including moving away from the paper-based work order system and addressing water valve issues.
“We’re pretty excited about that, we have desperately needed funding from the state,” Sappington said. “Who have constantly cut cities like Nelsonville for infrastructure and utility upgrades.”
Sappington said he believes the city should receive their share of the American Rescue Plan within the next six weeks, although he is hoping for sooner.
Sappington added he believed Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the federal government (opposing a provision in the federal COVID-19 package restricting local governments in relief funding could be spent) was “playing politics” and could delay progress in Nelsonville.
