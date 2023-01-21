The Ohio Auditor of the State Keith Faber recently recognized the City of Nelsonville for having a clean audit report for 2021 fiscal year.
The recipients of the Auditor of State Awards were announced on Jan. 17.
Washington County Career Center in Washington County was the only other recipient of the award that is in southeast Ohio.
City of Nelsonville Auditor Taylor Sappington noted that the award is the city’s first in about a decade.
“After an immense amount of scrutiny, we have earned this sought-after recognition thanks to our excellent 2021 audit,” he said in an email. “The city’s first such award in almost a decade. I put transparency, honesty, and clean audits at the top of my priority list on day one and I am so proud of the hard work from my staff and employees around City Hall to make it happen.
“Lastly, it shows that good honest work can be recognized even in today’s divisive environment, and I thank the Auditor of State for acknowledging City Hall’s efforts even in the midst of our head-to-head campaign, last fall,” Sappington continued. “Now to continue the work, improve, and give the service that our Nelsonville deserves.”
For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021, independent auditor J.L. Uhrig and Associates Inc. found that while the city has been working to rebound from a range of financial issues, it brought expenses under control and reinforced revenue collection efforts.
“In 2021, fund balances increased by a notable margin. Of particular note, the General Fund, Water Fund and Sewer Fund increased. The General Fund finances the majority of administrative, police, fire, dispatch, and many other operations at the city, so its financial turnaround is considered a mile marker for the city. The Water Fund, the city’s second largest enterprise fund, saw balances increase even with increased investment in infrastructure. The city received principal forgiveness for several OWDA loans in 2021. In the coming years, the city will be replacing most of its most problematic water lines and nearly every single water meter to ensure an efficient and safe water delivery system. On the sewer side, the city has replaced several main trunk lines and is building a new wastewater treatment plant.
“All of these major investments provide the city with opportunity for growth and chances to minimize waste and loss. Put next to the growth of most of its major funds, the city sees opportunity for several upcoming years of strong development and continued financial growth.”
The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit.
According to a press release, entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
- The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);
- The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;
- The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance, lack of timely annual financial report submission, bank reconciliation issues, failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance, findings for recovery less than $500, public meetings or public records issues;
- The entity has no other financial or other concerns.
