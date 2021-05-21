Spring is here and the City of Nelsonville Code Enforcement Office have put out a press release notifying that the office has begun to enforce City ordinances.
"We are focusing on safety and improving community appearance by working with citizens and property owners to improve and maintain property aesthetics and value. This is attained through enforcement of property maintenance codes," the press release stated.
According to the press release, Code Enforcement procedures have been updated and are as follows:
- If you are in violation of the city code, you will be notified by mail or in person.
- For non-hazardous violations, the first letter sent is mailed as a courtesy notice. It is intended to advise that a violation of a law or municipal code has been observed. If you receive one of these letters you may contact the Code Enforcement Office at 740-753-1314 with any questions. This letter will also inform you of the date that the violation needs to be corrected.
- If the violation is not corrected by the date given, you will receive a citation. The fine for the first offence will not exceed $150.00 for each violation(s). Each day in which a violation continues can be a separate offence. The fine for a second offence will not exceed $250.00 for each violation(s). Each day in which a violation continues can be a separate offence. Our goal is to have citizens voluntarily abate violations without taking further enforcement action.
A list of the most common code violations can be found on the City’s website at www.cityofnelsonville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.