NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville City Council passed an ordinance at its Monday meeting allowing 23 previously condemned buildings to be demolished, setting the city up to benefit from grant funding available to remove dilapidated structures in the county.
The city will work with the Athens County Land Bank to demolish many of the 23 buildings, though some are not eligible for the current grant opportunity, Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber said at a Feb. 9 city committee meeting. Barber added she hopes to see at least eight to 10 structures ultimately removed through the available funding.
Bared explained that the number of buildings on Nelsonville’s list is so large because many buildings have been condemned over the years but “the finances weren’t there for the city to be able to go in and raze the buildings” previously.
Funding for the demolitions is available through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, through which the Athens County Land Bank is allocated $500,000 to clear blighted properties.
Athens County Land Bank Board Member Ric Wasserman said demolitions will pave the way for redevelopment on the properties, although “getting rid of blight is its own goal.”
“Certainly blighted houses reduce the property values of the houses around them; blighted houses are places where illegal activity often takes place and blighted houses reduce the esteem of a place for the people who live there,” Wasserman said. “So just getting rid of it is its own benefit.”
Barber said one of her main concerns is the safety of the community.
“It doesn’t only get rid of the blight, it’s about public safety as well,” she said, adding that many of the buildings are “very dangerous, and a lot of them are ready to collapse.”
Barber said a brick building near the bike path, one of the 23 buildings, collapsed recently. Although no one was injured, Barber said the incident illustrates the risk dilapidated structures pose to passersby and people spending time in or sleeping in the buildings.
“I’m just grateful nobody that was on the bike path got hurt, or that nobody who was homeless and living in it got hurt,” she said.
Two of the 23 buildings are currently occupied, Barber said, with currently occupied buildings among those ineligible for demolition. She is working to connect occupants of the buildings with resources, and the buildings will continue to be occupied for now.
At the Feb. 9 committee meeting, Barber stated that city council action would be beneficial even for those properties not eligible for demolition through the current grant opportunity, because it will allow information about condemnations to be added to property deeds. She added this will potentially deter ‘schemes’ in which “people buy properties unseen and then resell them.”
In addition to a concentration of properties in Nelsonville, Wasserman said properties from across the county will be submitted as part of the land bank’s application for the state grant funding, including many in Glouster and some in Chauncey.
Wasserman said the land bank has about 40 properties currently identified for its application, although more may be added.
In addition to the $500,000 set aside for each county, funding may be awarded on a competitive basis as well, according to the grant program’s webpage.
Wasserman said the land bank will have to provide a 25% match for any funds awarded competitively but is open to applying for more than $500,000, depending on the number of properties the land bank identifies to include in its application, due Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.