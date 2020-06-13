NELSONVILLE — It appears that previous clerks of Nelsonville City Council will be receiving some funds from the city, a move sparked by a civil court case leveled against a Facebook page by the current city council clerk.
On Monday, May 11, the City Council voted to approve moving various amounts of funds from separate areas of the city budget to the wages and salaries line item, increasing that fund by a total of $2,700, and used those funds to send “back checks” to city council clerks who may have been underpaid.
Current Nelsonville Council Clerk Andrea Thompson-Hashman alleged in her suit, filed in Athens County Court of Common Pleas in April, that she has been the subject of libelous claims through an anonymous Facebook page, Nelsonville Crackheads based around the clerk salary rate.
Hashman is the daughter of Greg Smith, who is an ex-Chief of Police for Nelsonville and a long-time member of Nelsonville City Council. Hashman is also associated with the city government, having worked as the city council clerk since Nov. 12, 2018. According to documents filed in the Court of Common Pleas on April 23, Hashman is seeking $50,000 in damages from “John and Jane Doe(s), personally and as administrator of Nelsonville Crackheads Facebook Group,” for alleged defamatory statements the page has publicized.
As previously reported by The Messenger, the Crackheads page was created on Jan. 9, 2020, and posts mostly updates on crime within the city, some alleged and some confirmed by law enforcement and court cases, as well as jokes and satire pertaining to the state of Nelsonville and surrounding areas.
However, the page did post comments concerning Hashman and perceived wrongs in terms of her city salary.
Hashman’s suit notes that in November 2013, the City Council passed an ordinance establishing an annual salary of $8,976 or $748 monthly for the City Council Clerk. The salary was established as the council clerk at the time, Susan Harmony, had occupied the position for close to 20 years, which council members at the time felt warranted a higher salary. Preceding Hashman’s appointment to the position, two other individuals acted as the Clerk and were paid $500 monthly, as had been the established rate before Harmony’s salary increase.
The ordinance passed in May allowed City Auditor Taylor Sappington to write back checks to Glennda Tingle and Anne Richardson, as well as Hashman, seeking to fill the perceived salary gap.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington exchanged a few emails with the email address nelsonvillecrackheadtips@gmail.com, asking for clarification on the records requested by the emailer detailing the council clerk’s salary, both current and historical. The email writer, who does not identify themselves, alleges reports that Council Member Smith “somehow set it up for his daughter to be paid more than city ordinance allows and that when it was discovered in late 2019, it was corrected.”
“Just odd that 3 or 4 people brought it up, so felt we had to verify one way or another,” the emailer wrote.
Auditor Sappington responded, stating that until Jan. 15, 2019, the “system recorded the salary for the council clerks (Anne, Glennda, and Andrea all) as $500,” before being changed the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2019.
“At that date and time, it was changed to $748 a month, which was Susan Harmony’s salary due to her experience and long time in the position,” Sappington wrote. “It does not state why the change was made, it simply records the change in salary.”
January 2019 was when Stephanie Wilson was acting auditor of the city, as then-auditor Garry Dickerson was largely out of the office due to health issues. Wilson has been indicted for tampering with evidence, a felony of the fourth degree; forgery, a felony of the fourth degree; and telecommunications fraud, a felony of the third degree, all stemming from allegations of fabricating payroll records and theft of over $40,000 from the city coffers.
Sappington added in his email concerning the clerk’s salary that he is “not familiar with the circumstances surrounding the matter, but the rate of pay the auditor was paying (the clerk) changed abruptly.”
Exhibits attached to the civil complaint also show that the CrackHeads page discussed posts made by Hashman publicly on her own Facebook page, showing her pay stubs.
A few subpoenas have been issued in the case, but no other actions have been recorded in court documents.
