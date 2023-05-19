A few empty grave sites are available in the West Union Street Cemetery — one of Athens' oldest and perhaps prominent graveyard where congressmen, Ohio University presidents and Civil War officers are buried.
Since it's not often when a burial plot becomes available at this cemetery, City of Athens was notified recently that a family, which owns two lots located in the middle of the cemetery, is interested in selling their remaining spaces, according to the city’s social media post on Facebook.
Please contact Andrew Chiki, deputy service-safety director, for more information, achiki@ci.athens.oh.us.
More than 8,000 souls are interred at the cemetery, including a number of notable people known for their substantial contributions to Ohio University, including 28 individuals who have a building named after them on Ohio University's campus. A list of those historical figures appears at the end of this story.
A well-recognized local historian Chiki said the cemetery was first organized as the Athens Cemetery Association in January 1864 and re-chartered in November 1913. He said the oldest internment is for Dr. Samuel Barnes, who died in 1799 and was originally buried at West State Street Cemetery and then reinterred by his family with the establishment of the “new” cemetery. One known Revolutionary War veteran, Samuel Brown, died in 1841 and was moved to the cemetery by the family at some point after the cemetery’s establishment.
Unlike the public burial grounds at West State Street, Chiki said, the West Union Street Cemetery was established as a private family cemetery and was laid out in 20 foot by 20 foot lots, where up to 12 burials cold take place. Over time, many lots have been sold and re-sold to other families or have been split with partial lot sales. At the time of establishment, Chiki said, families were primarily responsible for the care and upkeep of their lots or could pay a fee to the cemetery to have it cared for. Since the early 1950s, the perpetual care became incorporated into the fee structure.
Chiki said in 2015 the cemetery association was no longer bringing in enough funds to continue to maintain the cemetery and looked to turn it over to the city.
“An active cemetery is not able to just cease to exist so ORC details that the responsibilities must go to the most local entity, in this case the city,” he said.
City of Athens not only cares for the cemetery, but maintains records the same way they have been kept for the last 150+ years.
“We use an extensive card file system that we keep up to date and is probably one of the most efficient ways to be able to find information on just about anyone buried at the cemetery,” Chiki said.
Chiki said before Peter Good passed away — he operated the cemetery for the association for a very long time — he was able to connect with him. He learned all about what was done and why which has helped me to carry on such a robust set of information.
“I do keep a digital set of records in my office at City Hall, but we actively keep both systems up to date. In addition, myself and one of our cemetery maintenance, Terry Gilkey continue to search for information, gather death certificates, and compile obituaries as a way to have supporting documents to compliment the cemetery’s records system,” he said. “It is also a great way to learn stories about people buried in the cemetery and re-discover stories about Athens that have been lost to time. I am contacted at least a couple times a month from people looking for information about an ancestor buried at the cemetery and it is something I love to help them look for.”
The cemetery has between 15-20 burials per year with them pretty evenly split between interments of cremations and full burials. Chiki said the most recent burial was Jiggs Brown, who died on April 20.
“We have great relationships with the local funeral homes and the funeral directors often know much more than I do about certain quirks and nuances in the cemetery,” Chiki said.
The city has two permanent part-time cemetery maintenance staff that takes care of both cemeteries year round plus a couple of seasonal staff to help in the spring and summer.
“The work never ends because there is so much acreage to take care of,” Chiki said. “In addition to their regular mowing and trimming, we are blessed with staff that will take their time to help visitors find the locations of loved ones or to pull records for researchers and genealogists.”
Chiki mentioned two people who are very knowledgeable about the cemetery.
“Rollie Sutton was working for Union Street Cemetery before the city took it over and continues there today,” he said. “Terry Gilkey retired from the city many years ago but has always been invested in working in the cemeteries, so when we had an opportunity to bring him back part-time we jumped at the chance. He has a vast knowledge of West State Street Cemetery and has a deep appreciation for cemetery maintenance.”
Speaking of cemeteries, the city manages the West State Street Cemetery too. Chiki said the city does not sell new spaces in that cemetery — the one the features the marble angel near the front gate.
“It is an amazing old cemetery with so many interesting stories, but it had a historic track record of poor record keeping and maintenance that makes it difficult to even know how many people are buried there, let alone know definitively the locations,” Chiki said. “I would not sell new spaces there but will certainly honor a certificate of ownership if someone had it. I’ve been told that there is someone living that can be buried in West State, but I don’t know that for a fact.”
As far at the Athens Messenger can tell — because the newspaper’s editor’s field office can see the cemetery from her kitchen window — the last person buried in that cemetery may be Clarice Hunter in January of 2005.
According to the city’s website, those local notables who are buried in the Union Street Cemetery include:
- Charles Grosvenor Bond (1877-1974) — United States Congressman (67th Congress), His granddaughter founded the television network, Oxygen.
- Elmer Burritt Bryan (1865-1934) — 11th President of Ohio University (1921-1934, died in office), the namesake of Bryan Hall on Ohio University’s campus
- Dow Henry Finsterwald (1929-2022) — Professional Golfer, most known for his 1958 PGA Championship win. Born in Athens, Dow excelled on the Ohio University golf team, turning pro in 1951. He played on four Ryder Cup teams and was the non-playing captain of the 1977 team. Later, Dow served as the Director of Golf for the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Alston Ellis (1847-1920) — 10th President of Ohio University (1901-1920, died in office), the namesake of Ellis Hall on Ohio University's campus
- Walter S. Gamertsfelder (1885-1967) — 13th President of Ohio University (1943-1945), namesake of Gamertsfelder Hall on Ohio University's campus
- Charles Henry Grosvenor (1833-1917) — Union Brevet Brigadier General, Civil War, Ohio House of Representatives — Speaker of the House, United States Congressman (53rd-59th Congresses), Chairman of the House Republican Conference
- George "Crum" Kahler (1889-1924) — Major League Pitcher - Cleveland Naps (Indians), best known for fighting Ty Cobb in 1912: "If he tackles me, he will find that he is going up against just one more man who can take his measure. I don't claim to be a fighter, but I don't think Ty Cobb will ever scare me with any threats." After squaring off with Cobb in the first inning of their next meeting, a fight broke out between them. Neither was thrown out and Kahler went on to pitch a 10-inning shutout, winning the game for Cleveland.
- David Hastings Moore (1838-1915) — Bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church of China, Japan and Korea for four years. Lt. Colonel of the 125th Ohio Infantry during the Civil War including the battle of Harpers Ferry, Chickamauga, and the Atlanta Campaign. Was President of Cincinnati Wesleyan College, the first Chancellor of the University of Denver, and Editor of the Western Christian Advocate publication.
- Eliakim Hastings Moore (1812-1900) — United States Congressman (41st Congress)
- Calvary Morris (1798-1871) — United States Congressman (25th-27th Congresses)
- John Frank Oldfield (1867-1916) — United States Postal Inspector, credited with taking down one of the first organized crime rings "The Society of the Banana." There is a book written about his life: "Inspector Oldfield and the Black Hand Society: America's Original Gangsters and the U.S. Postal Detective Who Brought Them to Justice."
- Nelson Holmes Van Vorhes (1822-1882) — Union Colonel, Civil War, United States Congressman (44th, 45th Congresses)
- John Welch (1805-1891) — United States Congressman (32nd Congress), Associate Justice Ohio Supreme Court (1865-1878), Chief Justice Ohio Supreme Court (1877-78)
