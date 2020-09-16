NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Police Department wants to be the home of a new K-9 officer, if funds become available.
Overall, the new officer would cost $25,000 in startup costs — including remodeling a police cruiser to be fitted with the needed dog accessories, training a human officer and purchasing the K-9 officer — but the city hopes to cover the costs entirely through donations.
A letter was sent to community stakeholders earlier in September, signed by City Manager Scott Frank, Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch, and Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington.
“Over the last few months, the police officers at the city of Nelsonville Police Department have undergone a renewed focus on issues facing the community,” the letter began. “We have particularly focused our efforts on drugs and the drug trafficking crisis in the city.”
The letter notes an increase of patrols, additional traffic stops and a new dispatching system to better address calls for service. The letter also notes that these efforts have been welcomed by the community.
“That said, the drug and property theft problems will continue without a more proactive approach and investment in our assets within the department,” the letter reads.
To help facilitate the donation process, a new fund was created to hold donations and funding supplied for the proposed K-9 officer. The city does not intend to spend any money on the new officer up-front, but would be responsible for “maintenance” costs down the road — additional training, care of the dog, and more.
Some members of the community have expressed concern, citing statistics listed in U.S. Supreme Court Case Florida v. Harris, which is cited as one of the first Supreme Court cases to challenge a K-9 officer’s reliability, backed by data (obtained from New South Wales parliament in 2011) that asserts that on average, up to 80 percent of a dog’s alerts are wrong.
The data is reflected in data sets collected in the U.S. as well, such as data collected since 2017 in Kentucky. The data showed that nearly half of the traffic stops between 2017 and the end of 2019 in which the K-9 officer indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle resulted in no drugs found.
City Council unanimously approved the measure to create the K-9 fund during the Monday, Sept. 14 Council Meeting.
