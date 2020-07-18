A new lawsuit has been filed in relation to the death of a Ohio University freshman in November 2018, this time targeting the business which allegedly sold the substances which ultimately resulted in his death.
The civil suit was filed July 13 in Athens County Common Pleas Court against Silver Serpent, James Wanke, Stephan Lewis and unknown defendants. The case is levied by the estate of Collin Wiant. Wiant died Nov. 12, 2018. Athens County Emergency Medical Services and the Athens Police Department had responded to 45 Mill St. at 2:50 a.m. that morning and reportedly found Wiant unresponsive, The Messenger reported. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, where he later died.
Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where the autopsy was performed.
This is the second lawsuit filed against Silver Serpent in regards to Wiant’s death. The first was a criminal suit seeking to land charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in harmful intoxicants and improperly distributing nitrous oxide, naming Silver Serpent; the business’s owner, James Wanke; and eight others. Four former brothers of the fraternity have plead guilty in relation to Wiant’s death. Three other OU students also entered guilty pleas in the case, and cases are still pending against three former fraternity members as well as three employees of Silver Serpent, including Wanke and Lewis. Hazing allegations were associated with the situation, and the fraternity chapter was expelled from OU.
The criminal case was filed in February 2019 by Wiant’s parents, naming Sigma Pi Fraternity’s Epsilon Chapter and Sigma Pi Fraternity International Inc. as defendants. Several “John Doe” defendants whose names were not yet known were also included in the lawsuit.
Wiant was a pledge at the fraternity, though the Epsilon Chapter initially denied that he was in a response to the lawsuit filed in March.
The dean of students’ letter to the fraternity outlined 11 violations said to have been found by the University Hearing Board. In summation, these violations reportedly include:
- Numerous hazing violations — endangerment, brutality, coerced consumption, mental stress and coerced activities
- Damage to property
- The selling and/or distribution of alcoholic beverages except as permitted by law and the university
- Failure to take steps to ensure no underage drinking takes place at fraternity functions or property
- Unlawful use and/or possession of other controlled substances
- Harmful behavior — physical harm or threats; reckless behavior that poses “a reasonable risk of personal harm to others”
However, this new lawsuit alleges that Wanke was improperly selling nitrous oxide. Ultimately, the lawsuit alleges, Lewis, as an employee of Silver Serpent, sold the nitrous oxide to Joshua Androsac, who has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to Wiant’s death. The nitrous oxide was allegedly used as “whippets,” which gives the users a high.
However, Androsac was allegedly under 21 years old, which is the minimum legal age of purchase.
“A reasonably prudent person in defendants’ position would have anticipated that it was likely that Mr. Androsac would dispense and/or distribute the nitrous oxide he purchased from the Silver Serpent to other persons under the age of 21 years old, and that such act created a likelihood of harm or injury to those persons,” the lawsuit states, further alleging that the nitrous oxide was then distributed to Collin Wiant.
The case seeks charges of negligence per se as the business failed to determine whether Androsac was a “proper purchaser” of the substance; and two counts of negligence, in that Silver Serpent allegedly violated its duties as a business to operate in a safe and reasonable manner while selling nitrous oxide. The first count is against the defendants Wanke, Lewis and Doe, the second is against the business itself through “vicarious liability.”
Silver Serpent, Wanke and Lewis have yet to issue responses in the civil case.
