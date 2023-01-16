Ohio University and others in Athens County honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
The 22nd annual silent march from the Galbreath Chapel to outside the Baker University Center was attended by over 500 people — OU students, community members and their families.
Co-hosted by the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee and the university’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. chapter, the march was a time to reflect.
“We’re silent because we are taking this time to reflect on King’s impact on society and to think of ways we can continue his legacy and find our own ways to help today,” said Jalin Holloway, chapter president of OU’s Alpha Phi Alpha chapter.
Holloway also announced that the organization’s alumni started an endowment to further support the fraternity chapter.
Linked arm in arm, people in rows of two or three quietly walked from Gilbreath Chapel, across College Green, through the Alumni Gates and down Court Street to Baker Center, where they gathered in front of the building.
Once there, Holloway again thanked participants and asked them to remember King’s impact on society and continue his efforts toward equality.
Afterward, OU hosted its MLK brunch featuring vocal and dance performances. OU alumnus Timothy Austin Brown was the keynote speaker. Brown is an author, educator and motivational speaker as well as being a ministry leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
King visited the campus of Ohio University between Dec. 27, 1959 and Jan. 2, 1960, as he attended the 18th Ecumenical Student Conference on the Christian World Mission, an international church collegiate youth conference.
Students and speakers came to the OU campus from around the world, while university students were on break.
This celebration is the result of a partnership between OU and the Division of Diversity and Inclusion. The theme of this year’s festivities is, “Compassion: The Key to Justice.”
MLK Day activities will continue with a free screening of the 2022 film “Till” at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Athena Cinema, downtown. The movie tells the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s painstaking efforts to receive justice for her son, Emmet Till, who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.
Then, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., a fireside chat with speaker, Rev. Wheeler Parker will be hosted via Microsoft Teams. Rev. Wheeler is the cousin, and last living witness, to the kidnapping of Emmett Till.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Self-Compassion and Self-Care Luncheon will take place from noon until 1 p.m. in Room 231 at the Baker University Center.
Hosted in partnership with Lacey Rogers, City of Athens diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility coordinator, the lunch-time conversation, with the food provided, will discuss wellness and mental health from the perspectives of local health care providers of color. Reservations can be made at https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eK9t54ozMRAJvJs online.
A service fair will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday, in Rooms 240 and 242 at the Baker University Center. This event is happening in collaboration with the Center for Campus and Community Engagement.
Finally, the celebration will conclude with a comedy and variety Show from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday in the Baker Theatre. This activity will be hosted by Ohio University. A comedian will perform along with step performances by members of the NPHC fraternities and sororities and other variety show acts will follow.
To find out more information on any of these events contact Ohio University’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion at diversityinclusion@ohio.edu.
A video of the march is posted on The Athens Messenger Facebook page.
