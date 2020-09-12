An article published on A1 in the Thursday, Sept. 10 edition falsely reported that Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden would allow a fiber optic company to be given permits for work in county road rights of way if local internet service was also provided.
The Engineer is unable to issue permits, and did not speak during the Tuesday, Sept. 8 County Commissioner meeting. A correct accounting of what Maiden told The Messenger in an interview seeking clarification of the project would be that he has encouraged the fiber company to work with local internet service providers, and hired attorney firm Ice Miller to facilitate a discussion on adding another conduit — owned and leased by the county — to the trench to allow the county to work directly with local internet service providers to provide high-speed internet.
