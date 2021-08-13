The Athens County Court of Common Pleas certified a class Tuesday for a class action lawsuit against the company that owned the Carriage Hill Apartments, which burned down in 2017.
In early 2017, at least 36 units had to be vacated due to the Feb. 26, 2017 fire, according to the suit. There were no reports of physical damage from the fire.
The hilltop complex off of Richland Avenue is now called Campus Heights.
The lawsuit, filed by Athens lawyer Michael Fradin on behalf of what is now 48 former tenants, alleges the property owners failed to exercise “due care” and failed to follow “appropriate fire-safety precautions and procedures” at the apartment complex.
The defendants in the suit are Wallick Properties Midwest LLC, Wallick Properties LLC, The Wallick Companies LLC, Athens Carriage Hill Apartments LLC, and Southeast Development Company — all based out of the Columbus area.
Fradin said he was honored to represent a class-action lawsuit against the owners and managers of the property, and said the former residents were interested in group litigation from the very beginning.
“Which shouldn’t be taken for granted because when you have cases like this, plaintiffs may look into resolving it on an individual basis, but these plaintiffs never had an inkling of that,” Fradin said.
The lawsuit alleges extreme negligence in fire safety, as well as liability to the companies for the disruption to tenant’s lives and destruction of personal property in the fire.
The original complaint, filed in Feb. 2019, argues a litany of violations in fire code that the plaintiffs say amounts to negligence.
The NEWS previously reported that one of the buildings, Building 12 – the one that caught fire initially – was a “total loss,” with 30 units in it. At the time, The NEWS reported that 41 people had been displaced by the fire.
The lawsuit notes public records showing that the city of Athens’ Code Enforcement Department issued a notice of violation to the Carriage Hill Apartments owners after a Jan. 30, 2017 inspection, the complaint shows.
That notice referenced at least five specific violations concerning “smoke detectors/smoke alarms that were not in working condition and at least one reference to the specific violation of a fire extinguisher in need of inspection and tagging.”
All of the units mentioned in that notice were in Building 12, the suit alleges, including the unit where the fire is believed to have originated.
Fradin said the class-action suit process is “lengthy,” as evidenced from the four-year gap from the fire to the certification of the suit.
The attorney representing the defendants could not be reached for comment by publication time.
