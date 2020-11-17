Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Nov. 17 edition on page A3.
A lawsuit filed in federal court which asserted that employees at an Athens call center had not been paid for time they worked has been settled out of court for $105,000.
Troy Foster of Athens, who was or is an employee of the call center operated by Residential Programs Inc. at the Market on State, claimed that the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio law have been violated, and ultimately, was able to secure 111.52 percent of lawsuit members’ overtime compensation for the 2.5 hours per week of work not paid to each employee.
For Foster, he will receive $47,180.08 for his overtime compensation. Parties which were owed under $200 were offered a minimum $200 payment.
The class-action case represented other current and former employees who worked for the company in Ohio from June 4, 2016 to June 2019.
The lawsuit claimed employees were not paid for work performed before clocking in each day, including starting and logging into the company’s computer systems, numerous software applications and the phone system, and were not paid for time spent logging out at the end of the shift. The lawsuit estimates the time spent logging in and out was about 15 to 20 minutes if the computer systems were working properly.
According to the lawsuit, Residential Programs Inc. is a for-profit telemarketing business that solicits donations for various organizations.
Also named as defendants in the case are Robert Bayer, Lee Ostrowsky and Dan Lass, who, the lawsuit states, were involved in day-to-day operations and/or involved in management of the company’s employees, including Foster.
Of the $105,000 total settlement payment, a further $3,500 will go to Foster for his role as representative plaintiff in the case. He was also given $54,319.92 for his attorneys’ fees and expenses.
In exchange, the action was dismissed, and Residential Programs has been released of all liabilities as alleged in the original complaint.
The court case claimed employees engaged in multiple “campaigns” per day, but were not paid for time spent between campaigns or participating in mandatory meetings or any other time spent working while not logged into a campaign.
Because employees allegedly were not being paid for all the time they worked, they were not paid at an overtime rate for time worked beyond 40 hours per week, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit claimed the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, Ohio law and the Ohio Constitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.