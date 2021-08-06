A Cleveland-area police department is coming to Nelsonville’s aid in the city’s time of need by donating a police cruiser to the city to replace the one destroyed in the multi-vehicle accident that took the life of Nelsonville police officer Scott Dawley.
Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank told The Athens Messenger on Friday morning that the cruiser was on route to Nelsonville, and was a donation from the Cleveland-area Brooklyn Heights Police Department.
The donation from BHPD comes in the wake of an accident that took the life of Dawley, who was responding to a shots fired call on Tuesday evening.
In addition to taking Dawley’s life, the crash also reduced the number of Nelsonville Police Department standard cruisers to one.
Nelsonville used to have five standard cruisers and one K9 cruiser in their fleet. In 2020, one cruiser was totaled during a pursuit, a second was totaled in a t-bone accident by a citizen, Frank said in an email to state officials. A third cruiser was destroyed in last week’s shooting that left an NPD officer shot, and the fourth was destroyed in Tuesday’s accident.
Frank said he has received an “outpouring of support” from state officials and local police departments.
“It’s important to recognize these guys who came out of the woodwork to help,” Frank said.
Brooklyn Heights Police Chief David Meade said when he heard about Nelsonville’s loss and need for cruisers, he jumped into action to get a cruiser to Nelsonville.
Meade said after “two day of fighting with legal and bureaucracies,” his department was authorized to send a Ford Explorer police cruiser, complete with most equipment, to Nelsonville. He added much of the Brooklyn Heights government was on board with the plan, including the mayor and treasurer.
“I knew the department — and the whole town — was hurting, it's the least I could do,” Meade said.
Meade also pointed to the recent shooting of an NPD officer during an attempted vehicular assault, but also to the death of Nelsonville firefighter Jeff Armes, who died suddenly while battling a blaze in May.
“When I had heard what had happened to them, not only over the past couple days, past couple weeks, but the past couple months,” Meade said. “I just wanted to do anything I could to help.”
Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch told The Messenger he was thankful for the support shown by the state’s law enforcement community.
“We are experiencing some difficult times in Nelsonville,” Fitch said. “The brothers and sisters in blue and the law enforcement agencies stepped up and the outpouring of support they've offered — in all areas — is truly heartwarming.”
In addition to the donation from Brooklyn Heights, Frank said members of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s staff worked with him to get American Rescue Plan funding to purchase two more cruisers.
“We couldn't have done it with all their help,” Frank said.
Around 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Dawley and several other officers were responding to a report of shots fired on the east side of Nelsonville, Fitch said on Tuesday.
While on route, Dawley and others were traveling eastbound, when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way by the Rocky Boots outlet store.
Dawley suffered serious injuries in the crash, and first responders performed CPR on him, Fitch said. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“This is a tragic event and I can’t even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family,” Fitch said on Tuesday.
One driver in another vehicle was airlifted to Columbus for emergency medical attention, and the driver of the third vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Fitch said The Ohio State Highway Patrol crash investigation team is investigating the incident.
