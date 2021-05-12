Athens City Council Member Beth Clodfelter announced Monday she would be stepping down from her position on council to take a job with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s Office as the regional representative.
Clodfelter, who won her at-large Athens City Council seat in 2019, will be vacating the seat and will not be seeking reelection in November. This was her first and only term in office.
Clodfelter begins her new role next week.
“I am truly excited to get to work, help represent him, and be part of his team,” Clodfelter said.
“I loved being part of City Council. I, unfortunately, had to step down because it is required for this job.”
Clodfelter said Athens County Democratic Party Chair John Haseley made her aware of the job, and she applied.
Clodfelter said her new job in Brown’s office is the regional representative for 25 counties throughout Appalachian Ohio. She said her role will be to communicate with local leaders and relay their concerns to Brown.
“Part of the job is to talk to them, dynamics, politically, socially, economically, what they want Senator Brown to know,” Clodfelter said.
For now, Clodfelter said she will be working from home but will be driving all around the counties she is representing when the pandemic is finally over.
“After this year we've all endured, of more isolation that we ever have, the idea of meeting lots of people sounds really exciting to me right now,” Clodfelter said.
Haseley said he believes Clodfelter will be a perfect fit for the role, he told The Athens Messenger.
"I think it's a really exciting opportunity for her — and it's a good thing for Athens County and our region that she will be taking this role because she's someone that can be an advocate and a problem-solver for our part of Ohio,” Haseley said.
He added he believes Clodfelter will be missed in the city government.
“It's a loss for Athens City Council, no doubt, but overall I think it's a gain for our region and what we need to get done in Washington,” Haseley said.
Clodfelter also thanked those who voted for her to represent them on Athens City Council.
“It really has been a tremendous honor to represent the people of Athens and get to meet many of them — I was honored to have so many votes and was grateful I had the chance to be a City Council member,” Clodfelter said.
With Clodfelter stepping down, she joins member Pete Kotses as among those who have stepped down from Athens City Council this year. Kotses stepped down from his position in April, and his seat was filled by November-ballot Democratic Candidate Ben Ziff.
Councilmember Arian Smedley also announced she will not be seeking reelection but is finishing her term.
Haseley said the Athens County Democratic Party Committee will be selecting a replacement for Clodfelter’s current seat as well as a replacement for her on the November ballot. A meeting date has not been set.
Haseley said he does not yet know who may fill the now-vacant seat but, is confident whoever chosen will serve Athens.
“No doubt we’ve lost talent on City Council, but we are blessed in Athens,” Haseley said. “We will have no shortage of people willing to step forward and do a really good job on City Council.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.