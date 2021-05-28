Leesha Santek, 34, of Glouster, appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Wednesday and was sentenced to a maximum of seven and a half years and a minimum of five years in prison.
Santek pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. She was charged after an investigation into an area drug ring that revealed her to be one of the leaders of the ring.
Co-defendant Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster, is alleged to be the other ringleader. He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond for charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs and hunting without permission. A pretrial is scheduled for Rutter on June 16.
Santek was arrested in November 2020 after working with local drug dealers to supply heroin and methamphetamine in Athens and Perry counties. She purchased and transported the drugs from the Columbus area.
Santek was previously convicted in 2015 of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity related to the sale of narcotics in the Athens County area.
Upon her release, Santek will be placed on post-release control for three years.
