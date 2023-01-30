COAD, Corporation of Appalachian Development, hopes to help get Southeast Ohio residents into the workforce by helping alleviate issues with childcare.
Eddie Atkinson, with COAD’s Early Care and Education, talked with the Athens County Board of Commissioners about his agency’s efforts Jan. 24 during the meeting at the conference room, courthouse annex second floor.
COAD has a goal of recruiting 100 family childcare workers to help provide care in the region.
“The lack of childcare is hindering the workforce in the region,” Atkinson said. “So one of our goals is to recruit men and women to work out of their own home, and become either a family childcare provider A or a B."
The Class A provider can have up to 12 children in the home, and has to have an extra adult in the home. Class B providers can have up to six children in the home.
Atkinson has been working to gather information from the top employers in his coverage area about their childcare needs. He invited a representative from the county employees to attend, as Athens County government is one of the county’s top employers. Other local employers he has spoken to include Jackie O’s, Ohio University and Rocky Boots.
“We just want to start a dialogue, a discussion on the lack of childcare and what the needs are, how it affects Athens County when it comes to your workforce,” he said.
In other matters, Athens County Water and Sewer District send out connections letters to part of the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
District Supervisor Rich Kasler hope to talk with DLZ, which is overseeing the project, and the United States Department of Agriculture to help put together another funding fair to help people get funding to connect the new project. The Athens City-County Health Department would also attend the funding fair.
Also during the meeting, Sheriff Rodney Smith asked for help funding a match for a grant to get new tactical vests for the department’s special reaction team.
The total cost of the vests is $35,000, with $26,000 being paid with a grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office will have to provide $9,000.
“The tactical vests are level 3A, which is different from the patrol vest,” Smith said. “They are heavier. They’ve got armor plating in the front and back to stop a rifle or higher-caliber weapon. They’re just too heavy to wear for an eight-hour, 12-hour shift.”
Smith said they plan to keep some of the current features on the vests, such as the molle pockets, to keep the costs as low as possible.
“Still those vests are very expensive because they’re the kind that cover your neck and shoulder area, groin,” he said. “They’re just kind of a bigger, heavier vest used when they go on a high risk call.”
Commissioners approved letting Smith use funds from his equipment line item. The county will give the department more money for that fund if they need to purchase more equipment later in the year.
The Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
