The coal company wanting to open a mine off Johnson Run Road in Trimble Twp. has applied to Athens County for a floodplain development permit, and offered to pay for an engineering review as part of the permit process.
CCU Coal & Construction of Strasburg, which acquired Oxford Coal Co. earlier this year, is going forward with seeking an ODNR coal mining permit that Oxford applied for in 2016 for the proposed Johnson Run mine. As part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ permit process, CCU Coal needs a county floodplain development permit.
County Planner Jessie Powers told the county commissioners on Tuesday that CCU Coal has applied for the permit, and offered to pay the county’s cost of hiring an engineer to review the company’s hydrologic and hydraulic study for the mine project. Powers said the study looks at the upstream and downstream impacts of the proposed mine.
The mine would be located in the vicinity of the West Branch of Sunday Creek.
She said the county had planned to hire an engineer anyway, but not until it had a completed floodplain permit application, which she said first requires the coal company to have its state mining, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits.
Currently, the company has none of those permits, but has asked the county to go ahead with its review of the hydrologic/hydraulic study and offered to pay for it. Powers said she does not have a cost estimate for the engineering review, but said she thinks it will be in the neighborhood of $1,000.
“I think it would be in our best interests to do that evaluation,” Powers said. “To have an engineer review it would be my recommendation. I can read the study, but I am not an engineer to evaluate how it was done.”
“The engineer is going to represent the county and no one else?” Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked.
“Absolutely,” Powers responded.
The commissioners voted to accept the company’s offer to pay.
Powers said she believes UCC is trying to speed up the process.
The Messenger reported last week that the Ohio EPA is in a public comment period for UCC Coal’s requested discharge permit. Water from the mine’s sediment ponds would discharge into Johnson Run stream, a tributary of the West Branch.
The EPA has scheduled a public hearing on a draft discharge permit for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Burr Oak State Park Lodge.
