Snow was on the ground Saturday morning and there was speculation that the High Fest party in Athens would be cancelled or postponed. Hey, no one would enjoy an outdoor party with the temperature in the 30s and strong wind, would they? This just goes to show how wrong the speculators can be. Surprise! The party went on despite the inclement weather. Most partygoers didn’t even notice. The annual party on High Street in Athens was well attended with Ohio University students bundled in winter gear. Up and down the street were music, dancing, and a friendly atmosphere of youthful joy and celebration.
