A law with the goal of imposing harsher inspired by the death of an 18-year-old Ohio University student Collin Wiant passed the Ohio Senate unanimously on Wednesday.
The proposal, named Collin’s Law, would not only increase the severity of charges but would also require universities to provide anti-hazing education for students and faculty.
Existing hazing violations would transfer into second-degree misdemeanors with new language to make recklessly permitting or participating in hazing a third-degree felony. This would include acts involving the forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that causes a person serious physical harm.
Under the law, information regarding all reported hazing violations would have to be made available online by the universities.
Wiant passed after being found unresponsive in his apartment on Nov. 12, 2018. His cause of death was found to be asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide, a gas that when inhaled can cause a euphoric feeling due to lack of oxygen reaching the brain. The gas is commonly referred to as whippets.
Nine people were charged due to the incident including seven members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University. Charges ranged from tampering with evidence and hazing to involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.
State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) originally drafted the bill in response to Wiant’s death.
The first version of the bill stalled during the legislative process due to coronavirus.
The tragic death of another Ohio college student, Stone Foltz of Bowling Green State University, brought the initiative back into the spotlight. Hazing was found to be involved in Foltz’s death when he was coerced into drinking an entire bottle of liquor at a Pi Kappa Alpha new member initiation event in March of 2021.
In the same month that Foltz passed, Ohio University began a letter-writing campaign in conjunction with 16 other Ohio universities in support of the law. Wiant’s mother, Kathleen Wiant, told Collin’s story during a Zoom program to kick off the campaign.
According to an article on the Ohio University website, the director of Frternity and Sorority life at Ohio University Ariel Tarosky said that the goal of the campaign was to help educate people about Collin’s Law and what impact it would have on the community.
Approximately 500 letters were submitted during the campaign, per a story by The Post.
The bill will now move on to the House for consideration.
