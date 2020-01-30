NELSONVILLE – Columbia Gas has announced an investment of approximately $3 million to upgrade more than 2.5 miles of natural gas main lines and over 260 customer service lines in Nelsonville.
This work is part of a major gas line replacement project in Nelsonville this year, which the company plans to share details of soon.
“We are proactively investing in our infrastructure to ensure customers will continue to have safe and reliable service now and long into the future,” said Columbia Gas President Dan Creekmur.
Since the gas line replacement program started, the number of leaks throughout Ohio has fallen by 40 percent.
The Nelsonville project is part of the company’s larger 25 year program to invest more than $2 billion to replace over 4,000 miles of pipeline across the state. This year in Southeast Ohio, Columbia Gas is investing nearly $33 million to upgrade over 36 miles of natural gas lines.
