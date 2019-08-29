LOGAN — A Columbus man has died due to injuries he suffered in a fall at Old Man’s Cave this past weekend.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the death, and reported that the fall occurred at Hocking Hills State Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 2 p.m.
Officers told that Alexander Cristin Colson, 22, of Columbus, was on the overlook trail for the Lower Falls at Old Man’s Cave when the incident happened.
Witnesses on the scene reported that Colson was standing on the trail with his back to the cliff’s edge when he took a step backward, lost his footing, and fell approximately 75 feet.
Colson was airlifted to Fairfield Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
An ODNR spokesperson said park officials have conducted four rope rescues since Memorial Day weekend.
Colson’s death is the second reported at Hocking Hills State Park in 2019.
In June, 55-year-old Dana Busson, of Doylestown, died after falling at Conkle’s Hollow. Busson’s body was recovered in a remote location, after she went missing while hiking in the area. It is unknown if she ventured off the trail and lost her way, or if she experienced a medical emergency that caused her to fall.
The Hocking Hills State Parks officials have seen their fair share of accidents throughout the years, and this year has been no different.
One ranger urging folks to stay on the trails is Lt. Jeremy Davis, who has worked with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources since 1998 and with the Hocking Hills State Park since 2001. The incidents that happen in the State Park vary every year Davis said, but never has he seen this many within such a short period of time this early in the season.
“We built these trails to take people into these scenic areas,” Davis said, “you don’t need to go off the trails to find them. We have plenty of things that you can see from the trail and it just increases the risk of injury.”
Davis and Naturalist Supervisor Patrick Quackenbush offered safety tips for visiting state parks:
- Stay on the marked trail.
- Research the trail ahead of time and use a map.
- Know how long you will be out for and make sure you can return before dark.
- Bring water and snacks if out for a long time.
- Use proper hiking footwear.
Debra Tobin is the editor of The Logan Daily News.
