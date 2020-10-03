COOLVILLE — Feral cats can be an issue in any community, but Coolville residents are aiming to fix their feline friends.
They aren’t alone either — the Athens County Humane Society is working to open its own brick-and-mortar clinic space in Jacksonville to help provide more clinics at about the same cost.
The Society currently partners with Rascal Mobile Vet Clinic, based out of Columbus, to provide three reduced-cost spay/neuter clinics in the county. However, the need is too great — between pets and feral animals, the clinics have no openings for about six weeks, and Rascal doesn’t have the resources to come to Athens County more often.
In addition, although the services Rascal provides are reduced-price for residents that qualify, the price is still prohibitive — at $25, multiple cats add up quickly. Most outdoor cat colonies have multiple “breeders” that need to be identified, captured, spayed/neutered and returned. Over time, the cat population will dwindle due to the lack of cats able to breed.
Angela Marx, executive director of the Athens County Humane Society, said the organization’s members have been researching options for some time.
“The need is so great because there is no other low-cost spay/neuter in the area,” she explained. “The closest is an hour or so away.”
She noted that the mobile clinic is able to provide services to about 45-50 animals each visit.
“But that doesn’t even come close to the demand,” she said. “We’re trying to tackle different stray and feral cat colonies, like Coolville, but also looking into other areas — there are these locations where there are 20-30 cats that need done, and getting them in check is hard when we have to wait to work them into our clinics.”
The new clinic building, located at 1 W. Main St., Jacksonville, is undergoing renovations at the moment, and Society staff hope to have it open in November. Marx said two veterinarians have already expressed interest in partnering with the clinic, Dr. . The next step of the project is to purchase the necessary equipment and supplies, which Marx called a “big undertaking.”
“It’s a large financial endeavor,” she said. “I thought we would be more on target to have the clinic open this past summer, but of course with COVID, it has made fundraising and the project itself significantly slower.”
The Humane Society is still accepting donations for the project, which can be sent through the mail to PO Box 765, Athens, Ohio, through email via info@athenshumane.org, or further information can be obtained by messaging the Athens County Humane Society Facebook page.
While excitement for the new clinic space is mounting, there is still a need to continue spaying and neutering feral felines in the county in the meantime.
To that end, a fundraiser has been implemented to help spay and neuter between 20-25 feral cats from Coolville. The fundraiser was started by Teena Stambaugh, a Coolville resident, who realized that nothing would be done about the multiplying cat population due to funding barriers if someone didn’t take the project on themselves.
Stambaugh has been watching the cat population in town for a while, and noticed that many residents have been feeding the cats, but don’t have additional funds and resources to get the animals to a spay/neuter clinic.
“So we’re going to target some (of the cats) that we know are the ‘Romeos,’” she said. “I’m hoping that having the service already paid for will be an incentive for people to do it.”
However, this is just for feral cats. Pets will need to wait — although Stambaugh is aiming to hold another clinic in the spring for Coolville residents to spay/neuter their pets.
The Coolville feral cat fundraiser produced nearly $500 in the first four days, and a private donor promised Stambaugh $200, she said. Stambaugh is collecting the funds in her name, and then writing the check to the Humane Society. “And I’ll deal with the tax implications,” she said with a laugh. “If we collect more than what’s needed for the 20-25 cats, then I will pay the Humane Society ahead.”
She said the additional funding, if collected, would be available for other stray cats that need to be fixed in Athens County.
Marx reminded citizens to be mindful of the populations of cat colonies in their neighborhoods.
“The population of them explodes if you don’t spay/neuter,” she explained. “If you have a few cats in an area that are being fed, that will explode. A female cat can have a litter of kittens up to three times a year, and if each litter is 7-8 kittens...it just grows.”
Stambaugh appealed to individuals to not abandon their cats.
“Quit dumping cats,” she said. “You need to get them fixed, and then it’s easier to give them away. You know, there is also push to get the shots and stuff — but first priority is to get them fixed.”
