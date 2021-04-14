The Athens City on Disabilities welcomes Lisa Simpson as its newest member. Simpson was appointed by Mayor Steve Patterson to serve a three year term which began January 2021.
“We are honored Lisa has been selected because of the knowledge she brings to the Commission,” Commission Chair Davey McNelly said. “Her experience with people who live with disabilities through her work with HAVAR, Inc., will add value to our work.”
The Commission has four committees: Accessibility, Advocacy, Communications, and Education and Outreach. Simpson has joined the Advocacy Committee in which she will connect with other members to reach out to local, state, and national legislators on disability related issues to affect policy, write letters to the editor and to legislators, and network with other groups.
Simpson has lived in Athens County for 42 years and currently lives in Torch after spending most of her life in Stewart. She graduated from Federal Hocking High School and is employed by HAVAR, Inc., supporting adults and children with unique talents and abilities in various community residential and day service settings for 42 years. Simpson has spent the last 30 years as a program manager, supporting adults and children with differing abilities to learn about and choose their desired home, education, work, and social life within their communities.
“Serving on the Commission will continue to broaden my community relationships, experiences, and participation,” Simpson said. “I bring years of experience and person-centeredness. I have been fortunate to facilitate future plans for many individuals, participate in advocacy efforts, and collaborate with community partners to improve the quality of individuals’ lives and hope to share my talents and abilities with the Commission and community."
Simpson has participated in an online supported employment course through the Virginia Commonwealth University for several years and has attended multiple conferences, had collaborations with local and state organizations assisting individuals with disabilities, and attended retreats.
The Athens City Commission on Disabilities is a committee of city government whose commitment is to provide a means for the concerns of people with disabilities to be heard; to advocate for public policy change; to provide expertise to the community on disabilities; and tell the community about the strengths and limitations of people with disabilities, as well as how the community can help them improve their quality of life, thereby ensuring equality of opportunity and full participation in community life for everyone.
