GLOUSTER — The plans for the county and the village of Glouster to share a local building has hit a snag, with an Athens County Commissioner saying an architectural draft of the interior is “just wrong.”
The former Dollar General building, now owned by the county, is to become the new county records center and a new home for some Glouster village offices. The 7,200-square-foot building is mainly open space, so remodeling work is needed to transform the space.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel presented the plans Thursday. He noted that Peggy Six, the clerk of the Athens County Records Center, has some concerns about storage space and a visitor’s entrance after having seen the plans.
Fellow Commissioner Charlie Adkins rejected the drawings. He said they have inaccurate dimensions and has walls in the wrong places.
“(The architect) just didn’t put a wall in where a wall should be,” Adkins said. “That’s wrong, that’s just wrong ...”
Adkins asked how the plans came to be.
“I saw (the architect) yesterday and asked him about it,” Chmiel said. “I was just trying to keep this moving.”
Adkins noted he’s put a great deal of personal time into this project, even marking spacing in the building himself.
“And then I get this in a friggin’ meeting and it’s wrong,” he said. “If I’m going to do something, I want to do it, or someone else can do it. I’m tired of starting projects, and then someone else sticks their beak in and causes problems.”
Adkins said he intended to speak to the architect about the matter.
In other news from Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed changing the county human relations policy.
This comes in the wake of the Athens County Board of Elections office having adopted the county policy a month ago upon receiving scrutiny for not following any HR guidelines.
The commissioners want clarity on the issue of hours worked and how compensatory time can be used by county employees.
Commissioner Lenny Eliason explained that some employees have used “comp time” to get overtime hours. For example, an employee would work 40 hours that week, and also apply for eight hours of comp time, resulting in getting paid time-and-a-half for those extra eight hours.
This is an abuse of the system, Eliason said.
“That is not the purpose of comp time, or overtime, or anything else,” he continued. “Whatever your work week, if you’re not there for some of it, then you use your comp time. You don’t stack it on top.”
An office such as the Board of Elections has a right to create and follow its own personnel policy instead.
“If they create their own policy and allow what they used to allow, there’s not a lot we can do,” Adkins mused.
“Well, it’s a matter of how tight you keep their budget,” Eliason countered.
