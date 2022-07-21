Athens County Board of Commissioners honored former sheriff’s office K-9 Deputy Bundi with a proclamation.
The board unanimously approved the document during its Tuesday afternoon meeting in the courthouse annex, second floor.
Sheriff Rodney Smith and K-9 Trainer and Deputy Steve Heater, who was Bundi’s handler, came before the board to discuss the proclamation.
“He was an integral part of our eradication and drug enforcement program,” Smith said. “Bundi has also been an ambassador. He’s done presentations at schools and parades. Anywhere we’ve been in a public place, Bundi’s been there.
“We’ve actually had a great Christmas parade,” he continued. “There were kids lined up to go see Santa Claus and Bundi shows up. Some kids got diverted and went to pet him. … So he’s been a wonderful, wonderful dog for our office and Steve’s done a great job. So we appreciate you guys doing a proclamation for Bundi.”
The nine-year-old German Shepherd died of natural causes on June 14 at Heater’s home. He served with the sheriff’s office since 2015. There is still one canine working with the department.
In other matters, Engineer Jeff Maiden and the commissioners opened two bids for chip and seal project for Dutch Creek Road.
The estimated project cost was $142,000. Shelley Company bid $129,998.06, while Russell Standard Corporation bid $144,007.11.
Maiden will meet with the board during its next meeting to award the contract. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 26.
Meanwhile, commissioners approved creating a line for OneOhio Opioid Settlement Fund.
On July 21, 2021, the National Prescription Opiate Litigation MDL Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, several state attorneys general, and four major defendants announced agreement on terms of proposed nationwide settlements to resolve all opioids litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.
For payment year one, the State of Ohio will receive a total amount of $10,359,541.54.
Athens County is set to receive $39,952.12; while the City of Athens will receive $6,057.25 and the City of Nelsonville will receive $1,327.64.
According to a press release issued by Governor Mike DeWine on July 15, governments will continue receive payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.
The funds must be used toward the “abatement of the opioid crisis considering long-term and short-term strategies,” according to the settlement.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners decided to wait to distribute funds from the senior levy. They had questions about several requests, which came in several thousand dollars higher than normal.
In other matters, the commissioners denied a travel request by the Athen County Auditor’s Office for employee Dennis DeCamillo for June 23-24. The request was for a credit card and to reimburse him for travel and lodging from Ashtabula to Athens.
The matter was table during a recent board meeting and sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Assistant Athens County Prosecutor Zachary West advised the commissioners that the county auditor may not “adopt reimbursement policies that conflict with the uniform county policy adopted by the county commissioners.”
Under the county Accountable Plan, “reimbursements to county employees for mileage and hotel stays arising out of the employee’s community to and from Athens must be treated as non-accountable expenses, and therefore included in the employee’s taxable compensation,” West wrote.
In other matters, commissioners also approved putting several maintenance projects for the Athens County courthouse and courthouse annex out to bid. Bidders will be able to bid on all of the projects or individual projects. The projects include replacing wooden window sashes at the courthouse and the Job and Family services building and work on the courthouse roof and gutters.
They also approved the advertisement for bids for road repairs on County Road 36/Hooper Ridge Road, County Road 59/Four Mile Creek Road, County Road 39/Wrightstown Road and County Road 90/Mansfield Road.
