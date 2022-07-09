The Athens County Board of Commissioners approved a bid to repave three roads using state funds Thursday.

The morning meeting was a continuation of its Wednesday meeting, which was recessed so the board could look at architectural drawings for a proposed 911 communications center.

The project was for cold-mix repaving of three roads near Dutch Creek Road — County Road 34/Mush Run Road, County Road 36/Hopper Ridge Road and County Road 26/North Peach Ridge Road.

Shelly Company submitted the only bid for the project at $651,086.35. The estimated project bid was $594,000, County Engineer Jeff Maiden said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners held a public hearing and approved the vacation of part of East Second Street, in The Plains. The portion of road is a dead end into a parking lot.

The commissioners also approved:

  • Transfer of $150,000 from the Ohio Supreme Court to the Athens County Clerk of Courts of technology upgrades.
  • Release of funds for HVAC repairs for the Dairy Barn, as requested by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action
  • Changing the description for the maintenance job and advertising for temporary help
  • An employee transfer request from Buckeye Hills

The commissioner’s will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the second floor of the Athens County Courthouse annex.

