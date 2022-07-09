featured Commissioners approve paving project By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer Jul 9, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Athens County Board of Commissioners approved a bid to repave three roads using state funds Thursday.The morning meeting was a continuation of its Wednesday meeting, which was recessed so the board could look at architectural drawings for a proposed 911 communications center.The project was for cold-mix repaving of three roads near Dutch Creek Road — County Road 34/Mush Run Road, County Road 36/Hopper Ridge Road and County Road 26/North Peach Ridge Road.Shelly Company submitted the only bid for the project at $651,086.35. The estimated project bid was $594,000, County Engineer Jeff Maiden said.During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners held a public hearing and approved the vacation of part of East Second Street, in The Plains. The portion of road is a dead end into a parking lot.The commissioners also approved:Transfer of $150,000 from the Ohio Supreme Court to the Athens County Clerk of Courts of technology upgrades.Release of funds for HVAC repairs for the Dairy Barn, as requested by Hocking Athens Perry Community ActionChanging the description for the maintenance job and advertising for temporary helpAn employee transfer request from Buckeye HillsThe commissioner’s will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the second floor of the Athens County Courthouse annex. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags County Road Road Bid Project Highway Law Commissioner Athens County Board Jeff Maiden Building Industry × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fourth of July fireworks set for Sunday, Monday Smathers benefit set for Saturday Fatal farm tractor crash on Route 681 in Athens County Athens is for the Glover boys Three Things to Know - 7/2/22 Trending Recipes
