Athens County Commissioners recently passed a temporary budget after cutting $465,754.98 in requested funds — $300,000 of which was employee salaries.
The emergency session was held Dec. 29 in the conference room, located on the second floor of the courthouse annex. Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel attended the meeting, while Lenny Eliason was on vacation.
In dealing with the cuts, Chmiel noted the numbers are placeholders until a final budget can be processed.
They also said their expected revenue always tends to run on the conservative side, so they expected to be able to restore the funds at or close to their requested amount.
“We’ll get more money for sure,” said clerk JoAnn Rockhold of the expected revenue for the county. “They’re very conservative on this number.”
The proposed Athens County budget totals approximately $21,360,000.
Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chmiel cut proposed employee salaries for the offices of auditor, treasurer and prosecuting attorney by $100,000 each. They also cut $165,754.98 out of the capital improvement budget, which had a proposed budget of $500,000.
In dealing with the cuts, Chmiel noted the numbers are just placeholders until a final budget can be processed.
The commissioners said the numbers in the temporary budget are more like placeholders and will be adjusted as they work on the final budget. They also said their expected revenue always tends to run on the conservative side, so they expected to be able to restore the funds at or close to their requested amount.
Commissioners planned to send a letter to the offices that had cut their budgets cut. They plan to meet with representatives of those offices later this month. before approving a full budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.