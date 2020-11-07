The Athens County Commissioners were given a rundown of a program that would help Athens County residents pay mortgage and rent bills through the end of the year.
In Athens County, the program is being ran by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action. HAPCAP is also providing this program in its other service counties, in partnership with the Ohio University Credit Union.
The Commissioners were presented the program as all borrowers will work with HAPCAP, of which the Commissioners oversee. HAPCAP will be the initial contact for individuals, as the organization may be able to provide other resources that would be better for an individual’s circumstances than taking out a loan.
“By starting there, we can ensure they’re getting the most affordable, most sustainable option,” said a representative of the Ohio University Credit Union.
Presented by Kelly Hatas, executive director of HAPCAP, the program is a way to help residents not drown in predatory loans.
“This first came about as an idea in April of 2019,” she said, noting that a cold-call regarding small loans programs in the county had sparked the program’s founding. “We started having meetings ... about a year after the Federal Reserve released a report that said about 40 percent of the country could not afford an unexpected $400 expense.”
The goal is to help individuals or families receive short term, small loans to help pay off immediate bills, such as utilities or a phone bill, which typically are provided through predatory lending schemes, such as payday lenders.
Hatas noted that there have been some restrictions placed on payday lenders, which offer cash-advance loans to help individuals pay an immediate bill, such as a home loan or phone bill. While the state has mandated that payday lenders keep interests rates below 6 percent of the borrower’s gross monthly income. However, Hatas noted, this does not place any restrictions on fees, which can grow costly in a short period of time.
“It’s kind of like whack a mole — you say you can only charge this amount of interest, but then pops up x, y and z fee,” she said. “Their general way of operating is kind of on the backs of poor people. So, we wanted to create a market alternative to that.”
Hatas noted that the two organizations researched many other small-dollar loan programs across the country, and said many are faith-based. St. Vincent De Paul, of Cincinnati, runs a micro-loan program in conjunction with a credit union, but Athens County is out of the scope of coverage. Hatas said the team modeled the program mainly after St. Vincent De Paul’s.
Items drawn from the church’s model included: eligibility of an expense, cap loan amount and other details.
The Athens County Foundation also became involved, seeking to fill the need for secure small-amount loans.
According to OUCU’s website, the CU Cash Now program will provide a loan of $500-1,500 with an 18 percent APR. If an individual were to take the full loan amount and pay the minimum of $20, the loan would take 32 months to pay in full with a total finance charge of $130.91. A representative of the OUCU compared the program to Advance America’s small-dollar loan programs, noting that the interest rate can rise to upwards of 132 percent.
“That’s an incredible chunk out of a person’s budget when they already don’t have the money to pay for that expense,” she said. “We can tell this will really benefit folks in the short term, in that they can meet that expense, and in the long term, in that they can use their additional income, not paying that back to a payday lender.”
The program is available to OUCU members, and can be given regardless of credit history, except if they are in the process of being in bankruptcy or if the credit union has experienced a loss with the borrower in question. As most individuals that may be interested in the program are high-risk borrowers, the credit union will set up a payment plan to ensure the customer is “set up for success” down the road.
In addition, anyone who takes a loan and repays it before the end of the agreement, any interest paid will be repaid to the borrower. Hatas noted this could entice some individuals, as it basically amounts to a zero interest loan.
An anonymous donor offered a deposit to secure all money that will be lent, allowing OUCU to conduct riskier loans.
