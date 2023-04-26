The Athens County Board of Commissioners authorized more work to be done at Ferndale Park, in Torch, noting that they should have maintained it better in previous years.
The commissioners met Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Athens County resident Jimmy Meeks talked to the commissioners about the park. He spoke as a parent and resident who helps maintain the baseball fields. His children have participated in Ferndale Baseball Association for about six years.
The county needs to do more to maintain the park, Meeks noted. The association hosted opening day the weekend of April 22-23. They had nine teams, with over 200 players and family members. The pit bathrooms are in such a state of disrepair that he and others let others use their home bathrooms.
"My daughter is 10 years old," Meeks said. "She started playing ball there when she was three and a half years old. And that's how long they drive to my house for them to use the bathroom."
Commissioner Chris Chmiel said every commissioner agrees that the county needs to do a better job maintaining the park.
Meeks noted noted that great things are happening at the park and with the Ferndale Baseball Association. For example, when Meeks' children started playing, there was no softball team. Now there are three.
In regards to the facilities at the park, a state inspector plans to visit the park in the next week or so, said Jeff Gabriel, head of the county's maintenance staff. Because the county owns the park, the state must permit and inspect all the facilities, like commercial property.
At recent commissioner meetings, the county grounds and building maintenance staff have noted ongoing issues with facilities being constructed at Ferndale Park without the proper state permits and the county's authorization.
"More than likely, they're going to tell us that liability-wise (those unapproved structures) can't stay," Gabriel said. "I hate that, but I think that's what the state is going to say."
At the April 18 meeting, commissioners approved getting gravel for the parking lot and doors to replace the current ones.
While the county agrees that the park is great, rules must be followed.
"Your concern is 100-degree heat and some kid having a heat stroke," a maintenance staff worker said about the ballpark dugouts constructed in recent months. "Our concern is a thunderstorm pulls that thing over and smashes a kid. I'd rather have a sunburn than I would a concussion."
In the meantime, the commissioners approved having Planner Laura Olbers look at whether the current pit toilet facility could be filled in and possibly turned into a storage area. They agreed to have four port-a-potties put in — two for women only, one American Disabilities Act complaint and one regular one.
Meeks said he would supply locks for them and give copies of the keys to coaches to prevent vandalism.
Olbers also will look at applying for a grant to fund improvements at the park.
The commissioners also approved putting in several new trash and recycling receptacles at the park.
Also, regarding Ferndale Park, Olbers said she received a request from a Washington County baseball league requesting to use the park for practices.
Due to the current and expected use by the Ferndale Baseball Association, commissioners told Olbers to study whether the park could accommodate both groups next season.
In other recreation matters, Olbers told commissioners the county must use eminent domain to acquire the last piece of property needed to create the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway extension to Chauncey.
Commissioners approved the purchase agreement for another property, owned by Altier Oil Inc., needed for the extension that will go over the Hocking River toward First Street. The company agreed to sell the entire parcel, instead of selling just the part the county needs for the bike path extension. Commissioner Charlie Adkins suggested that the county use the excess property to install a canoe ramp into the Hocking River.
The cost is approximately $77,300, while Olbers only has $42,884 in her budget for the property. The extension is part of a project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The commissioners unanimously voted to see if American Rescue Plan Act funds could supplement Olbers' budget. If not, the county will use money out of the general fund. Because the additional funds are for property not being used for the extension project, those funds will not be reimbursable.
The commissioners also authorized Olbers to work with Athens County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, which will begin acquiring the last parcel, owned by New York Mining Company, through eminent domain.
Also, regarding the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, Athens-based Buckley Group is reworking plans for a two-phase repair project.
"Most of the damage is in the first phase," Olbers said.
The plan is to tear or grind out the worst parts of the path and re-asphalt them. Olbers said the entire phase would get a new thin coat of asphalt over the top.
"If we do it this way, it's just going be a better surface for the bike path," Olbers said.
The county already has a grant to pay for the project. Olbers said she has been working closely with the group that awarded the funds to ensure the county still meets deadlines and makes appropriate changes.
The Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
