As the work finishes on the U.S. Route 50 Sanitation Sewer project, questions about tie-ins and which areas of the county will be served next are being addressed.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners discussed some of these issues during its Feb. 16 meeting at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
As of the February construction meeting, the construction is about 93% complete on the main part of the project, said Project Supervisor Gary Silcott with DLZ.
Phase 5 — near Roscoe Road — is about 66% done. Silcott said they expect to wrap up in the next two months.
Phases 6 and 7 — the areas near Edgewood Lane and Country Club Road — will start around the end of February or March 1, he said. The work will be done by Fields Excavating.
The county has received calls from several agencies that want to fund studies of some of the unsewered areas on the county, which includes New Marshfield.
The county will look at connecting future projects to its sewer system in The Plains, rather than the City of Athens.
During the meeting, Paul Brooks, with UMH Properties Inc., the commissioners, Silcott and Kasler talked about the sewer project as it relates to Spreading Oaks Village, a manufactured home property located on Selby Road.
Five lots are ready to be developed and Brooks asked if they can connect to the sewer project now, before the concrete is poured for the pads.
He noted that as the property owner’s representative, he feels the company — and all property owners connecting to the sewer project — should have a bit of a say in what is installed on the property to connect to the county's project.
“We’re meeting our requirements,” Brooks said. “We’re going above your requirements.”
Brooks also asked about having one clean-out for the property as opposed to 150 — one for each manufactured home.
Kasler said they are trying to keep costs low for the property owners who hook up.
Brooks said he felt that he is as qualified- if not more - than some of the contractors currently working on tie-ins.
“You’ll find with me, it’s going to be put in to the specifications, only because I don’t want the headache after it’s done,” he said.
Kasler said they can work with Brooks on the clean out issue.
In other project-related matters, Athens City-County Health Department Environmental Health Director Patrick McGarry came to the commissioners to accept a bid for five tie-ins in the Wonder Hills area.
E&J Hilltop Acres LLC was the lowest bid after the initial lowest bid was rejected for lack of a performance bond.
With that project, the health department has about $36,800 left to spend on tie-ins and about 20 cases still to do, McGarry said.
He anticipates having six more house tie-ins go out to bid sometime this week, which will probably use the rest of his funding.
McGarry said he could tap into next year’s funds now, but he does not plan to do that.
“I don’t want to jump too far ahead of myself and then find out, when we really need it, we don’t have the funds available,” he said. “So I’m being real cautious.”
In other matters, Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden received two bids on a $3.1 million repaving project for 2023.
Shelly and Sands submitted a bid totaling $3,241.846.66 for the base bid ($2,932,323.32) and two alternate ($129,525.65 and $179,997.69). McKee Paving submitted a bid totaling $3,097,083.95 for the base bid ($2,798,483.15) and two alternates ($124,973.40 and $173.627.40).
The commission unanimously voted to accept the bids.
The bid information will be sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation for approval.
“This would be the biggest, in my opinion, job I’ve ever done,” Maiden said of the project. “We’re going to asphalt to many county roads.”
The project consists of of resurfacing several county roads in Athens County with hot mix asphalt, cold mix asphalt.
The roads to be repaved in the base bid include:
- County Roads 21, From Old U.S. Route 33 to its intersection with U.S. Route 33
- County Road 25, from its intersection with Stimson Avenue to Long Run Road;
- County Road 20, from its intersection with U.S. Route 33 to State Park Road;
- County Road 33B, from the county border to about Dorr Run Road;
- County Road 42, from Shade Road to U.S. Route 50; and
- County Road 15, from Cooley Road to Sams Road.
The base bid also includes paving on County Road 16, as does the two alternates. If all of the project is done, paving on the road would go from Fisher Road to Old U.S. Route 33.
The Commissioners will attend a road viewing in New Marshfield at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Their meeting will follow at 10 a.m. with a road vacation hearing. It will be held in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
