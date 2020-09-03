A proposed $25 fee for residents in the area that the Athens County Commissioners hope to provide sewer services to off Route 50 West has been the subject of much consternation and disagreement.
During the Aug. 24 Commissioner meeting, a vote was held on whether to implement the fee, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and last at most two years.
However, Commissioner Charlie Adkins voted against the matter, explaining that he remains concerned that there has not been sufficient discussion with the customers, and that there is a possibility of at least a year delay in service following the fee due to the project’s difficulty.
If completed, the multi-phase project will provide sanitary sewer services for between 1,100-1,300 residents in communities along Route 50 West. The first phase would provide services for about 800 residences, according to the commissioner clerk, and would cost property owners about $70 a month once the system is constructed.
Adkins has also noted his lack of support for the goal of a $70 monthly bill, noting that he also believes the county is spending money that it “doesn’t have” in attempting to complete this project. Initial discussion of the project began in at least 2011, when the commissioners discussed pursuing a $1.35 million loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for the extension project’s design.
Now, the county has spent at least $3.5 million on behind-the-scenes work, and no sewer line has yet been laid. Designs were originally in the hands of HDR Engineering, but the group was let go due to the commissioners’ dissatisfaction with the company’s progress, as they were hired in November 2017 and two rounds of bids for the project failed during the tenure of the contract.
On Tuesday, June 2, the commissioners held the most recent bid opening for the $34.5 million project, and received only two for portions of the project, but none for the entire project. The first bid came in with a 26 percent overage of what the commissioners estimated for the cost, and the second came in at 100 percent over the estimated cost.
To help with the issue, the Board hired Stantec, a Logan-based engineering firm, and split the project into five phases with hopes of a more successful bid process due to the smaller size.
Gary Silcott, the Stantec engineering working with the Commissioners, told them that the proposed $25 fee would help prove to the United States Department of Agriculture that the county has enough funding to complete the project. The USDA has been concerned with green-lighting the project due to a perceived funding gap, and the pre-build fee would produce upwards of $390,000 a year.
He also noted at past meetings that with previous projects that have assessed a fee prior to providing service, he has not seen a lot of backlash from the future customers.
“I know this fee is important to a lot of customers within this project,” Adkins said Wednesday, Sept. 2. “I’ve gotten a number of calls from folks basically disagreeing with the $25 fee. I voted against that, and one of the biggest reasons is that during the last four years we met with folks and discussed, but we never had a discussion about charging prior to them getting sewer services. These people may have to pay it up to two years if this goes forward that’s in the project, and after two years it would stop, but folks who paid it may still have to wait a year or more to get services.”
“I’m not positive they would ever get sewer,” he continued. “I just don’t feel comfortable springing that on folks without having a discussion.”
As it stands, the fee will begin to be assessed to future sewer customers on Jan. 1, 2021.
