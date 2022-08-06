Several people visited the Athens County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to talk about the Ferndale Park and Nature Preserve.
Michael Smith, owner of Michael Smith Logging in Coolville, visited the board on July 26 to discuss possible timber harvesting at the park, in Torch. He came with a detailed plan to Tuesday’s meeting.
The plan included an estimated value of harvested timber to be about $155,000.
Commission President Lenny Eliason said that the county can’t enter a contract with him because the amount exceeds the $50,000 threshold that requires the county to put a project out to bid.
He also said the county is discussing a forest management plan before timber harvesting on any county property.
Later, Roxanne Groff, along with several members of the Athens Conservancy who were either there in person or via Zoom, spoke about Ferndale Nature Preserve’s history and requested that the county get a conservation easement for the property.
“I’m just trying to contain myself because the shock was so deep that anybody would consider cutting a single tree out of a nature preserve,” said Groff, a former Athens County commissioner. “Ruth Dye donated this with the idea that for future generations, there would be a beautiful woods to be enjoyed by community, by a single person, by a classroom that would want to go out and learn about plants and trees. There was never an intention on her part to ever cut a single tree.”
The commissioners have been gathering information on the park after Smith came to the previous board meeting, but the person in charge of those documents is on vacation, said clerk JoAnn Rockhold.
Dye gave the land to the county in 1992, along with a $50,000 stipend to be used on the park. The park is currently half baseball fields, half nature preserve.
In 1999, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources forester wrote to Lauren Conley, who then was a member of the Ferndale Park Association, regarding removing the underbrush. They wrote that heavy equipment would compact the soil destroying its structure and texture. “The compacted soil is less able to support native desirable plants and more likely to support unit exotic honeysuckle and rose. ... Removing young trees takes away the forest’s ability to regenerate itself.”
“I think logging is not what Ruth Dye intended,” said Conley.
Brian Blair said the management of a forest as a business is entirely different than managing a forest for its natural value.
When talking about harvesting trees for money, a forester may said an area is “over mature” or “in decline” when it starts to become not economically viable.
“What you’re talking about is from an economic standpoint, from a money-making standpoint, a group of trees ‘over mature,’ they’re not making any more money,” he said. “So as a business, if you’re looking at this totally as a business enterprise, trees get to a certain size and they harvest them just like a tree farm or a farming enterprise. … (Ferndale Park) is a nature preserve. The whole set of assumptions is different than if you’re managing the forest for economic benefit only.”
Blair said people have to think differently about public land.
“The analogy I’ve used is: You wouldn’t go to, to a zoo with a knife and fork thinking. ‘What a terrible waste of meat. The animals are over mature. You know, we could harvest this meat and it’d be great. It would feed a lot of people.’ But that’s obviously the wrong premise,” he said. “We would never walk into a scene like that. This is the same kind of thing. We have to think a different way when we’re talking about a nature preserve or public land.”
Phil and Heather Cantino suggested the county work with a certified arborist and discuss getting a conservation easement for the preserve. Such document protected the forest in perpetuity.
Groff asked the board to abandon the idea of a forest management plan for timber cutting, but to instead look into a forest plan for the preservation of the forest.
“Now is the perfect time to say, ‘Okay, let’s pick up where we dropped the ball and go forward.’” she said. “And say, ‘We’re not going to timber it. We’re not going to cut it. And we do think its value is in its preservation, not in what a tree is worth.’”
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said some assumed the commissioners favored a timber harvest at Ferndale. He said they gather information and then make decisions on all residents’ behalf.
“Last week, when this gentleman came in, just like you guys, I’m going to listen to whoever comes here,” he said. “I’m going to try to process it, just like I am today with you. So for anyone who thinks that last week, I was thinking about cutting timber in Ferndale Park is putting fake news out there, period. … I’m going to try to get more information, understand the process and come out with the best product, whether that’s making some kind of agreement that this stays forever. That’s what I’m going to do today.
“So I really have issues when people come in to a public meeting and talk about what I believe when they don’t know what I believe,” he said. “So I’m going to do the best I can for the entire Athens County population. I’m not going to do it for just Mr. Smith, not going to do anything for individuals here. … So anyone who wants to leave his room and go out there and say, ‘Charlie Adkins wants to cut Ferndale Park trees up,’ is just putting information out there that’s false. That’s not where I was last week. That’s not where I am this week.”
Groff said that no one said Adkins was going to cut trees.
The group came to the commissioners because they thought it was a good opportunity to educate the commission in their information gathering, she said. “And we think this happens to be the most important consideration is the preserve. Not that you are going to go right out and cut trees.”
Commission President Lenny Eliason said the commission would gather more information before going forward with any plan for Ferndale.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in their meeting room, which is on the second floor of the Athens County courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.