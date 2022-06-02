The Athens County Board of Commissioners received updates on several infrastructure projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
Athens County Water and Sewer District Superintendent Rich Kasler gave the commissioner an update on his department’s projects.
He noted that Radford Road remains closed as the contractor works there, near Baker Road.
Work has not started in the Elliotsville Road area.
“They’re still mobilizing for that project,” Kasler said, noting work was to start later this month.
In regards to the other contracts, work continues on those projects.
Kasler said his department’s biggest concern is making sure contractors complete their projects in a timely manner.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners agreed to formalize the county’s federal procurement policy in anticipation of allocating its American Rescue Plan funds.
In the past, the county did not have a formal policy. The rules were based off Athens County Jobs and Family Services’ policy, Commission President Lenny Eliason said.
The county expects to receive a total of $12 million in ARPA funds. Part of those funds were allocated to the pay bonuses for Athens County EMS employees during Tuesday’s meeting. The exact amount has not been determined as the county is gathering a list of employees who qualify for the bonuses.
Brian Cooper, with ARPA consultant Baker Tilley, noted that using funds for big projects that are already expected would be a good use of money, as it requires less paperwork.
Auditor Jill Thompson noted as an example that the county pays most of its general fund out in criminal justice expenses. The county could use $3 million in ARPA funds for criminal justice expenses. The general fund’s $3 million currently allocated for those expenses could go toward another project, such as getting a new HVAC system for one of the county-owned buildings.
The board plans to look at the projects it wants to use ARPA funds for and make a list to give to Baker Tilly to examine. The company will rank the projects as to whether they would qualify for ARPA funds.
In other matters, Glen Crippen, director of housing and community development at Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, talked with the board of commissioners about Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) funding.
He noted that the state does not want the funds to go toward Habitat for Humanity projects on the local level, as the state will work directly with the nonprofit.
Crippen noted that the funds could be used for septic system replacement, but not for hooking up to the county’s sewer system.
He noted that the funds could go toward rehabilitation of rental properties or dwellings lived in by the owners.
The board and Crippen will meet more during the summer to finalize the CHIP fund spending.
In other matters, the board approved advertisement for bids on two road projects. One will be bridge replacement on Athens County 49. The other project will be for Athens County 20, for landslide repairs.
The board also approved the acknowledgement of a survey of Athens County’s Court Street property which includes the courthouse, courthouse annex and parking lot.
