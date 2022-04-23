The Athens County Commissioners heard the latest update on the US 50 Sewer Project at their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday morning.
“We had a storm water protection site visit from IEPA, on Monday,” Water and Sewer superintendent Rich Kasler told the panel. “It went extremely well. Didn’t find many problems, just a couple sites where they wanted a couple changes made. So that went extremely well.”
Kasler reported on the Contract A progress saying that the crew was finishing up and tying up ends at Spreading Oaks Trailer Park within the next two or three weeks.
“There is a road closure planned, I believe it’s for next week, because we’ve got to cross Selby Road with two water lines again,” Kasler said. “That’s going to finish up the park.”
From there, Kalser said the crew’s plan is to move to Hebbarsdville, instead of finishing Selby Road.
“The county engineer’s office has agreed to close Radford Road for phase five,” Kasler said. “So they didn’t want both Selby Road and Radford Road closed at the same time.”
Kasler said the Contract B work was still in progress of “finishing things up” on Nurad Road, but Kasler did say the storm sewer that was an issue had been straightened out. He explained the crew was trying but with rain in the area it has been almost impossible.
He mentioned that Contract C was the focus of the inspection. “That went fine, Kasler said. “They’re getting ready to move up to Pinecrest, so they’re moving along rather well.”
“Contract D, which is Beechwood area, they’re still talking like it’s going to be another month before they’re back on that project.”
Kasler said that Gary Silcott, director of DLZ Constriction, voiced his concerns in last week’s meeting. “So we’re going have to do some pushing to make sure TAM gets back on schedule, to get everything completed within the time frame.”
“Contract E on Clearview, they’re putting some mains in, that should be completed within the next 30 days, substantially complete, and we’ll be able to start the station up,” Kasler said. “Electric looks like it’s within 30 days at that location, so we’ll be ready to start that up even though we can’t until at least the first of the year.”
