The Athens County Board of Commissioners tentatively approved spending American Rescue Plan funds for some infrastructure projects.
Four projects were brought before the board during its meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.
The requests include one by Le-Ax Water District for about $468,000 for six taps along New Floodwood Road, near Utah Ridge Road. Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District requested approximately $700,000 for installing pipes along Blackwood Road, Athens; Featherstone Road, Stewart; and Young Road, Guysville.
Sunday Creek Valley Water District sought $25,000, while $37,000 was sought for a project on Rock Run Road, outside Coolville.
The Commissioners approved the two smaller projects, the Sunday Creek request and the one for Rock Run Road.
The projects will have to be vetted by Baker Tilly, a company that is acting as a consultant to the Athen County commissioner in regards to use of ARP funds. They will also have to be approved by Zach West, an attorney with the Athens County Prosector’s Office.
Commission President Lenny Eliason suggested having a grant, where the county provides 80% or 90% of the funding and the entity requesting the funds provide the remaining funds.
In other matters, the board talked with Jermey Baldwin, Enterprise Fleet Management, regarding the possibility to having the company manage its fleet.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel asked Baldwin to talk with the board to see whether Enterprise could save the county money in regards to acquiring electric or hybrid vehicles.
While Enterprise can help the county acquire vehicles, its primary work with government entities is fleet management. They would work up a 1-year plan and implement and find the county’s immediate need to get vehicles sources through local dealers.
The board asked Baldwin to sent them information about what they do with government entities of similar size, such as Scioto County.
Also during the meeting, the board approved Athens County Planner Laura Olbers’ request to give the village of Amesville $1,000 from the Athens County Together fund.
“They’re just looking for some funding to support their crosswalk improvements,” she said. “So paint, curbs, forms, things like that to sort of match what’s there.”
In other matters, the board approved entering a memorandum of understanding with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action. HAPCAP will apply for funds through the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Lead Abatement Program. It is an amendment to the county’s existing application for CHIP funds.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Athens County Courthouse Annex, second floor conference room.
