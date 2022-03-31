ATHENS — The Athens County Commissioners received an update about Job & Family Services community programs and the creation of a new nonprofit to make JFS programs self-sustaining.
“We are taking applications for this year’s Back-to-School Bash,” Jean Demosky, executive director of Athens County JFS, said. “It will be August 4th and we are having it at our Nelsonville location. All children able to get our.athensmess.11.4 school bundles, which include a backpack, school supplies, logo tee shirts, shorts or sweatpants, socks, and a pair of name brand tennis shoes.” Demosky said there would also be eye exams, vaccinations and free haircuts at the event “Applications are available and all children are eligible.”
The bash is for every child that will be in grades K-12 in the 2022-23 school year. Due to available funding, applications will be accepted on first come first serve basis. Applications are available online at jfs.athensoh.org or through the Athens County JFS, OhioMeans Jobs-Athens County , Athens County Children Services, HAPCAP and Athens County Schools. Applications are to be filled out and returned to: Athens County JFS, 13183 State Route 13, Millfield, OH 45761. Deadline for applications is April 15.
In other JFS news, the department is hosting the Area 14 job fair on April 27th at the Athens Community Center. “That is our collaboration with Meigs and Perry Counties,” Demosky said.” We’ll have 80 or 90 employers and expect over 300 people (job seekers) if it’s the same attendance as we’ve had in the past. So people should come ready to get a job.”
Another thing Demosky was excited to announce was the creation of the Athens County JFS Community Cares Fund.
“It is our own 501©(3), so that we are a non-profit, we have a program that is a non profit,” Demosky said. “The reason for that is we have a goal of making Back-to-School Bash and Operation Full Belly self-sustaining and endowed.”
Demosky said the that can be done with donations and being a non-profit is the ay to achieve that.
The commissioners voted by an unanimous vote to approve Demosky to submit the necessary paperwork for the Athens County JfS Community Cares Fund.
