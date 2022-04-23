The Athens County Commissioners received an update Thursday from sheriff Rodney Smith on the sheriff’s office leaving one task force and joining another.
Sheriff Smith informed the commissioners that the sheriff’s office had pulled out of the South Central Major Crimes Task Force and joined the Suppression Through Rural, Interstate, Knowledgeable Enforcement task force.
“What it (joining the task force) does with addition of the the newly created position the commissioner funded, it’s going make a great difference,” Smith said. “With the Fentanyl problem, this will enable us to focus solely on Athens county. With the Fentanyl problem we’re going to be able to literally save lives and really choke off the supply line a little better to the amount of drugs coming into Athens County.”
Sheriff Smith the task is composed of Washington, Noble, Morgan, Monroe and Noble Counties. Washington County and Morgan County border Athens County on the east and northeast respectively. He also mentioned how some the other counties in the task force border Athens County, which will help the sheriff’s office cut off the supply line even better.
“The task force we belonged to before was just Fairfield (County) and Hocking wasn’t part of it so we just thought the distance was too great,” Smith said. “What that (joining the task force) does is, it given us drug-buy money, two vehicles, which they supply the fuel and the maintenance on them.” Also the office has received equipment such as GPS locators for when they are doing drug investigations.
“We (the counties in the task force) help out each other,” Smith said. “But as we entered the task force they knew our focus was going to be Athens County. We need to really stay in Athens County and make sure the citizens of Athens County are better protected. The addition of the new agent is going be huge, it’s going pay off so we can better protect the citizens of Athens County.”
